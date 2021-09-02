2019 Global Outdoor Cushions Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Outdoor Cushions Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Outdoor Cushions Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (MSRTHE NORTH FACEEurekaSierra DesignsMARMOTMountain HardwearKeltyHillebergNatureHikeJACK WOLFSKINKAILASTOREADMOBIGARDEN)

Outdoor Cushions effectively repels moisture, and protects the bottom of your tent from abrasions, scuffs, and punctures. It can also be used in outdoor picnics.

Scope of the Global Outdoor Cushions Market Report

This report focuses on the Outdoor Cushions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Outdoor events are becoming more popular, the application is mainly picnic and moisture-proof.

Currently, the main material of Outdoor Cushions is Plastic, EVA, Rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts.

The sales price of Outdoor Cushions keeps fluctuate in past five years owing to the price of raw material and the number of outdoor enthusiasts. The price is at about 35 USD/Pair in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will keep to decline.

The global Outdoor Cushions consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. The prodution will reach 71880 K Unit in 2021. The growth rate will increase at a CARG about 11%. The main consumption regions will be in Europe, USA and China.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Cushions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 2610 million US$ in 2024, from 1480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Outdoor Cushions Market Segment by Manufacturers

MSR

THE NORTH FACE

Eureka

Sierra Designs

MARMOT

Mountain Hardwear

Kelty

Hilleberg

NatureHike

JACK WOLFSKIN

KAILAS

TOREAD

MOBIGARDEN

Global Outdoor Cushions Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Outdoor Cushions Market Segment by Type

Inflatable Cushion

EVA Foam Cushion

Others

Global Outdoor Cushions Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Picnic

Moisture-proof

Some of the Points cover in Global Outdoor Cushions Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Outdoor Cushions Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Outdoor Cushions Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Outdoor Cushions Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Outdoor Cushions Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Outdoor Cushions Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Outdoor Cushions Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Outdoor Cushions Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

