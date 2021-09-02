2019 Global Running Shoes Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Running Shoes Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Running Shoes Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (BrooksSalomonAsicsNew BalanceSauconyThe North FaceDeckersMontrailLOWATecnicaAdidasNikeVasqueScarpaLa SportivaPearl IzumiUnder ArmourMizunoPumaZamberlanTopo AthleticKeenHanwagAltraMerrellGarmontSKECHERSLiningANTA)
Running Shoes are footwear designed for off-road travel and include many design features not found on a road-specific model. Running Shoes involve running or walking in an outdoor environment on a natural terrain, taking advantage of the geographical features offered by each region.
Scope of the Global Running Shoes Market Report
This report focuses on the Running Shoes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Running events are becoming more popular, and for competition it is even more important than ever to be light on your feet and quick. For this reason running shoes are designed to tackle hard impacts, but are also lightweight and airy.
Currently, the main material of running shoes is mesh fabric, EVA, rubber, glue and others. But different manufacturers will choose raw materials with special functions. The main consumption group is outdoor enthusiasts.
The sales price of Running Shoes keeps fluctuate in past five years owing to the price of raw material and the number of trail runners. The price is at about 80 USD/Pair in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will keep to decline.
The global running shoes consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. The prodution will reach 197400 K Pairs in 2021. The growth rate will increase at a CARG about 5%. The main consumption regions will be in Europe, North America and China.
The worldwide market for Running Shoes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 17200 million US$ in 2024, from 12800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Running Shoes Market Segment by Manufacturers
Global Running Shoes Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Running Shoes Market Segment by Type
Barefoot Shoes
Low profile Shoes
Traditional Shoes
Maximalist Shoes
Others
Global Running Shoes Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Men Running Shoes
Women Running Shoes
Some of the Points cover in Global Running Shoes Market Research Report is:
