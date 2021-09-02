2019 Global Water Clarifiers Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Water Clarifiers Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Water Clarifiers Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (SUEZ (GE)PentairEvoquaVeolia WaterMurugappaAquatech InternationalWesTech EngineeringOvivoHydro InternationalSAVIParkson CorporationTonka WaterMonroe EnvironmentalEnvirodyne SystemsIon ExchangeJiangsu Sanhuan)

A clarifier is generally used to remove solid particulates or suspended solids from liquid for clarification and (or) thickening. Concentrated impurities, discharged from the bottom of the tank are known as sludge, while the particles that float to the surface of the liquid are called scum.

Scope of the Global Water Clarifiers Market Report

This report focuses on the Water Clarifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The water clarifiers market is very concerted market; the revenue of top six manufacturers accounts about 90% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are SUEZ (GE), Pentair, Evoqua, Veolia Water and Murugappa. SUEZ (GE) is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 19% in 2016. The next is Ventai and Evoqua.

There are mainly three type product of water clarifiers market: Rectangular Clarifier, Circular Clarifier and others. Circular Clarifier accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global water clarifiers market has been segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and other. The United States held the largest share in the global water clarifiers product market, its revenue of global market exceeds 27% in 2016. The next is Europe and China. China and India being the most populous country has fast growing water clarifiers market.

The worldwide market for Water Clarifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1660 million US$ in 2024, from 1170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Water Clarifiers Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Water Clarifiers Market Segment by Type

Rectangular

Circular

Others

Global Water Clarifiers Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal

Industrial Water Treatment

Others

