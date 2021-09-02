2019 Research: Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Forecast 2024 Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Checkpoint SystemsTyco Retail SolutionsNedapHangzhou Century Co., LtdGunnebo GatewayWGSPIKetecAll TagUniversal Surveillance Systems)

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

Scope of the Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Report

This report studies the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly 33.41% in 2017.

The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.12%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.62% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.34% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.07% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2017.

The global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market is valued at 1340 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1650 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Segment by Manufacturers

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

WGSPI

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Segment by Type

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection system

Permanent Deactivation Tag

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

