Acromegaly Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Gross Margin Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry by 2023

Acromegaly is a hormonal disorder that results from heavy secretion of growth hormones (GH) in the body. The pituitary gland in the brain, secretes GH. In acromegaly, the pituitary produces excessive amounts of GH. Usually the excess GH comes from benign, or noncancerous, tumors on the pituitary. These benign tumors are called adenomas. Acromegaly is one of the rare diseases, which most often diagnosed in the middle-aged adults and affects 5-8 people per 1 lakh people. If the diseases is not treated, it can result in serious illness and premature death. The most serious health consequences of the disease may result into high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and others.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4429

The global acromegaly market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major driving factors for the market are increasing prevalence of acromegaly, changing lifestyle, and increasing genetic incident of genetic diseases. Moreover, increasing prevalence of hormonal diseases, for instance, endocrine diseases, and hypopituitarism, increasing government support and rapid developments in technology have fuelled the growth of the market. On the other hand, surgical costs is high, which ranges from approximately USD 2,800 to USD 9,200, however, when averaged it is less than the cost of medications. Unavailability of precise treatment and high cost of the surgery may restrain the growth of the market.

Segmentation

Acromegaly market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medications, surgery, radiation therapy, and others. The medication is further segmented into somatostatin analogues, dopamine agonists, growth hormone receptor antagonists, and others. The surgery is further segmented into endonasal transphenoidal surgery, and transphenoidal surgery.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into medical imaging, medical laboratory investigations, others. The medical imaging is further segmented into radiography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine, ultrasound, and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ectopic acromegaly, acromegaly due to growth hormone, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Aegis Therapeutics LLC (US), Chiasma Inc (US), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (US), Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (South Korea), Peptron Inc (South Korea), Silence Therapeutics Plc (UK), Strongbridge Biopharma plc (US), Amryt Pharma plc (UK), Foresee Pharmaceuticals LLC (US), Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd (US), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (US), Ipsen SA (France)

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing acromegaly market. China, and India are the significant contributors to the market growth due to the presence of huge population base, increasing prevalence of acromegaly, rapidly growing healthcare sector, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Whereas, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to poor economic condition and limited availability of medical facilities in African region. The Middle East & African acromegaly market is majorly driven by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

The Americas commands the global market owing to increasing prevalence of acromegaly, large patient population, high healthcare spending, and strong government support for research & development. According to the Health Research Funding Organization, in America, over 3,000 new cases of acromegaly occurs per year.

Europe leads the second position of the global the market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. High healthcare expenditure, well developed healthcare sector, and increasing government support drives the growth of the market.

Browse Complete 67 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures at @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/acromegaly-market-4429

Detailed Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4429

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]