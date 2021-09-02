AUTOMOTIVE INTERNET OF THINGS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Automotive Internet of Things market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automotive Internet of Things market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

IoT aids in converting large volume of data into meaningful and actionable knowledge and aids in increasing transportation efficiency, automotive safety etc. Rising demand for improving driver’s comfort, safety of passenger, and others has led to increasing adoption of IoT in the automotive sector.

Various application of IoT in automotive include intelligent transportation systems, self-driving (autonomous) cars, smart fleet management etc. and increasing demand for these has led to growth of the market.Increasing deaths due to automotive collisions is a factor for rising adoption of IoT in the automotive industry.

In 2017, the global Automotive Internet of Things market size was 25200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 165000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.5% during 2018-2025.

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3252661-global-automotive-internet-of-things-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Apple, Inc

AT&T Inc

Audi AG

Cisco Systems, Inc

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Google Inc

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc

Thales Sa

Tomtom N.V

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Market segment by Application, split into

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Automotive Internet of Things in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Internet of Things

1.1 Automotive Internet of Things Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Internet of Things Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Automotive Internet of Things Market by Type

1.3.1 In-Vehicle Communication

1.3.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

1.3.3 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

1.4 Automotive Internet of Things Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Navigation

1.4.2 Telematics

1.4.3 Infotainment

2 Global Automotive Internet of Things Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Automotive Internet of Things Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Apple, Inc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 AT&T Inc

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Audi AG

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Ford Motor Company

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 General Motors

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Google Inc

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Intel Corporation

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 International Business Machines Corporation

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Microsoft Corporation

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Automotive Internet of Things Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 NXP Semiconductors N.V

3.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

3.13 Texas Instruments Inc

3.14 Thales Sa

3.15 Tomtom N.V

4 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Automotive Internet of Things in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automotive Internet of Things

5 United States Automotive Internet of Things Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Automotive Internet of Things Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Automotive Internet of Things Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Automotive Internet of Things Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Automotive Internet of Things Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Automotive Internet of Things Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Automotive Internet of Things Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Automotive Internet of Things Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3252661-global-automotive-internet-of-things-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com