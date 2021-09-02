AUTOMOTIVE TYRE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, SALES, DEMAND, FORECAST TO 2024
Automotive Tyre is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Automotive Tyre provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.
In 2014, the global production of the Tyre reaches over 115666 (10K Units); the growth margin is around 25% during the last five years.
Automotive Tyre are mainly produced by Bridgestone, Michelin, Good Year, Continental, Sumitomo, Pirelli, Hankook, Yokohama, Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis), Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber, and these companies occupied about 58.23% market share in 2014.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Tyre market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Tyre business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Tyre market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Automotive Tyre value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Bias Automotive Tyre
Radial Automotive Tyre
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Bridgestone
Michelin
GoodYear
Continental
Sumitomo
Pirelli
Hankook
Yokohama
Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)
Zhongce Rubber
Giti
Cooper Tire
KUMHO TIRES
TOYO Tyre
Triangle group
Linglong Tyre
Apollo Tyres
MRF
Nokian Tyres
Double Coin
Xingyuan
Nexen Tire
AEOLUS TYRE
JK TYRE
Doublestar group
JINYU TYRE
HENGFENG
Sailun
KENDA TYRE
GUIZHOU TYRE
SHENGTAI
Cordiant
General Science Technology
Belshina
Wanda BOTO Tyre
Wanli Tire
NANKANG RUBBER TIRE CORP
Nizhnekamskshina（TATNEFT）
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Tyre consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automotive Tyre market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Tyre manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Tyre with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
