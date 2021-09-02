BIOFUELS MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Biofuels Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Biofuels Market

A biofuel is a fuel that is produced through contemporary biological processes, such as agriculture and anaerobic digestion, rather than a fuel produced by geological processes such as those involved in the formation of fossil fuels, such as coal and petroleum, from prehistoric biological matter. Biofuels can be derived directly from plants, or indirectly from agricultural, commercial, domestic, and/or industrial wastes.

Renewable biofuels generally involve contemporary carbon fixation, such as those that occur in plants or microalgae through the process of photosynthesis. Other renewable biofuels are made through the use or conversion of biomass.

The global transportation fuel demand is expected to go up by 55% by 2030 compared to 2004 and is set to drive the demand for biofuels.

Some countries have set targets regionally to use biofuels as pure mix or as blends. In countries, like Germany and India, the governments are directing the use of biodiesel in their public transport system. The Renewable energy directive (RED) set by Europe aims at having 10% of the transportation system to use renewable energy, such as biofuels. Thus contributing to the overall goal of achieving 20% of the energy mix by 2020.

Global Biofuels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXXX million by 2025.

Market Drivers:

The growing interest for alternative fuels in global market is due to the uncertain fuel prices, energy security, and the continuously rising in emission levels. The gradual depletion of fossil fuel reserves has given rise to renewable biofuels. The R&D efforts worldwide have led to the use of biofuels slowly, which is gradually moving to large-scale commercialization because their performance is similar to gasoline and diesel.

In May 2018, the US Department of Energy (DOE) issued four funding opportunities (FOAs) totaling up to USD 78 million for advanced biofuels, and bioenergy research and development under the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO).

Market Restraints:

Increasing taxes and import duties are impacting the growth of Biodiesel market globally. For instance, in October 2018, European Biodiesel Board (EBB) has advised the European Commission (EC) to implement high conditional duties against biodiesel imports into Europe from Argentina. Expiration of tax incentives is the added burden for bio-diesel market. For instance, biodiesel tax incentive in the US was retroactively renewed for 2017 in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 in March 2018. However, the incentive was not extended to 2018 and is currently expired. Which is leading the investors to hold their investments inbio-diesel development

Market Segmentation

By Fuel Type

The global biofuels market is segmented by product type into bioethanol and biodiesel. The bioethanol segment holds significant market share, owing to increasing demand for bioethanol as automobile fuel due to their environment-friendly characteristic to mitigate greenhouse gas emission is expected to propel industry growth.

Biodiesel improves lubricity in fuel and keep moving parts from wearing prematurely. Biodiesel also causes far less damage to the environment as compared to the petroleum diesel in the case of spillage.

Market share of Global Biofuels market by Fuel, 2017

Bio-Diesel 36%

Bioethanol 64%

By geography

North America has the highest share of the global biofuels market, owing to its supportive policies extended by the governments, such as the many tax incentives provided by the governments. US is the global leader for biodiesel, owing to its robust policies, mandates, and incentives for encouraging production, consumption, and research for new technologies for alternate fuels.

South America is the second largest producer of biofuels after North America, with Brazil and Argentina producing more than 40% of the biofuels in 2015. The elevated oil prices and increased consumption of oil have are few of the major drivers for the development of biofuels in Brazil. Furthermore, the availability of large arable land and the government support have made the country the second largest producer of biodiesel.

Recently, U.S. government blocked in practice the import of Argentine biodiesel, which is made exclusively from soybeans, by imposing high import duties, arguing dumping, or unfair competition with local soybean producers. However, the prevalent strong European bonds is expected to increase the growth of the market in Argentina.

Competitive Landscape

The increasing in product portfolio, and geographical expansion of the companies is driving the global biofuels market.

In January 2018, Cargill announced the expansion of its portfolio in ethanol by expanding its production at its Germany plant.

In September 2017, Cargill to build state-of-the-art biodiesel plant in Wichita, Kansas, which wouldenable Wichita to be a competitive supplier in the biofuels market, bringing value to the suppliers and customers we work with, and connecting farmers with industrial customers by supplying quality biomass-based diesel.

In 2017, Nissan launched Bio-Ethanol Fuel Cell in Brazil, to develop a prototype vehicle that is powered by a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC).

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Biofuels market across each indication, in terms of by fuel type, by end-user (Bioethanol) and by end-user (Biodiesel) highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Biofuels market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Biofuels market – level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the Biofuels products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturer

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL BIOFUELS MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

2. GLOBAL BIOFUELS MARKET –TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

2.1. Key Market Trends and Developments in Biofuels Market

3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Analysis

3.4. Patent Analysis

3.5. Opportunities for Bio-diesel and Bioethanol

3.6. Comparative analysis of existing Bio-fuels

4. GLOBAL BIOFUELS MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.1. BY FUEL TYPE

4.1.1. Bioethanol

4.1.2. Biodiesel

4.2. BY END-USER (BIOETHANOL)

4.2.1. Automotive industry

4.2.2. Agriculture industry

4.2.3. Mining

4.2.4. Marine industry

4.2.5. Power

4.2.6. Others

4.3. BY END-USER (BIODIESEL)

4.3.1. Automotive Industry

4.3.2. Agriculture Industry

4.3.3. Mining

4.3.4. Marine Industry

4.3.5. Power

4.3.6. Others

5. GLOBAL BIOFUELS MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. North America

5.2. South America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. Rest of the World

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Market Share Analysis

6.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

6.3. Product Benchmarking

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.2. BlueFire Ethanol Fuels, Inc.

7.3. Bunge Limited

7.4. Cargill, Inc.

7.5. China New Energy Limited

7.6. Greenbelt Resources

7.7. Poet, LLC.

7.8. Renewable Energy Group Inc.

7.9. Royal Dutch Shell plc

7.10. Wilmar International Limited

8. APPENDIX

8.1. Sources

8.2. List of Tables

8.3. Expert Panel Validation

8.4. Disclaimer

8.5. Contact Us

