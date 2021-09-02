Biometric System Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Biometric system refers to biological data used by technology to identify the person. This systems enables organization to provide statistical analysis of physical and behavioral characteristics of people. In short, biometric authentication states that each individual is unique and can be identified by his or her distinct behavioral and physical traits.

The factors driving biometric system market includes, unique and easy operation of biometric system, growing terror attacks and increasing crimes are fueling the market growth. By authentication type segment, fingerprint recognition technology accounts for high market share in Biometric System Market. High implementation of fingerprint recognition technology in e-passports, travel and immigration, e-visas and driving license is fueling the biometric system market. According to the study, by application segment, travel and immigration sector acquires largest market share, owing to high adoption of biometric system in travelling and immigration industry by UK and US region. The requirement for compliance for regulatory purpose and internal investigation is forcing enterprises to adopt biometric system services.

Biometric system market is segmented on the basis of authentication type that includes single factor authentication. This is further bifurcated into fingerprint authentication, iris recognition, palm print recognition, finger recognition and vein recognition. Fingerprint recognition accounts for highest market share in biometric system market owing to increased implementation of it in computers, laptops and smartphones for security purpose. It is most commonly used in travelling and immigration industry due to low cost, easy authentication and excellent service.

The biometric system market is expected to grow at approximately USD 33 Billion by 2023, at 15% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the biometric system market are- SA (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), BIO-Key International, Inc. (U.S.), Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), Thales SA (France), Aware, Inc. (U.S.), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), Cross Match Technologies (U.S.), among others.



Segments:

Biometric System Market for segment on the basis of component, authentication type, function and application.

Biometric System Market by Component:

Hardware

Fingerprint readers

Scanners (Live Scanner, Palm vein scanner)

Camera (Eye/Iris/Face/Retina camera)

Others (Microphones, Speakers)

Software

Biometric System Market by Authentication Type:

Single Factor Authentication

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Print Recognition

Face Recognition

Vein Recognition

Signature Recognition

Voice Recognition

Other Biometric Technologies

DNA Recognition

Keystroke Recognition

Gait Recognition

Multi-Factor Authentication

Biometrics combined with Smart Card Technology

Biometrics combined with Pin Technology

Two biometric factor authentications

Three biometric factor authentications

Biometric System Market by Function:

Contact

Non-Contact

Others

Biometric System Market by Application:

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Security

Home

Commercial

Travel and Immigration

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of biometric system market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to account for largest market share in biometric system market owing to high implementation of biometrics system by government and security agencies and wide adoption of fingerprint recognition by US region. Asia-Pacific region is growing at highest CAGR rate owing to increased adoption of this system by government in security of national heritage, airports and e-passport verification.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

