Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market is Anticipated to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 4% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global box and carton overwrapping machines market in its published report titled “Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028.” In terms of revenue, the global box and carton overwrapping machines market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors on which FMI sheds light in this report.

Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market Introduction: Definition of Overwrapping

Overwrapping is a process in which a carton or box, tray, or a bundle is wrapped and sealed. Box and carton overwrapping machines can wrap cylindrical, cubical, cuboids, and solid-shaped products. Box and carton overwrapping machines deal with boxes and cartons. Box and carton overwrapping machines are also referred as cigarette wrapping, gift-box wrapping, bundle wrapping, and sometimes diamond-fold wrapping. Box and carton overwrapping machines serve industries such as food, beverage, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, and other markets.

Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market: Substrate Materials Used & Effect of These Machines

Box and carton overwrapping machines are used for different types of materials which can be BoPP, CPP, and polypropylene, including polymers. The manufacturers in the box and carton overwrapping machines market are providing a wide range of options in the substrate material for films, right from polyethylene to cellophane, boosting the market demand for box and carton overwrapping machines.

The global box and carton overwrapping machines market is estimated to significant growth in the upcoming years as these can be used for a variety of boxes and packaging types. Box and carton overwrapping machines not only increase the production efficiency, but also wrap packages to enhance their appearance. In addition, overwrapping improves product presentation, preserves the freshness, and enhances the shelf life of the product.

The global box and carton overwrapping machines market is segmented into product type, end use, and region. On the basis of product type, the global box and carton overwrapping machines market is classified as manual, semiautomatic, and automatic machines. On the basis of end use, the global box and carton overwrapping machines market is classified as food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, industrial packaging, and others. The classification of the global box and carton overwrapping machines market describes the different types of machines and their applications in various end-use industries.

Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market Getting a Boost Through Changes in the Manufacturing Sector

Governments in many countries are persistently encouraging local manufacturing. The box and carton overwrapping machines market is anticipated to have an increment in further growth, owing to the expanding packaging machinery market. Key countries such as the United States, Germany, and China are developing in terms of machinery production and manufacturing capabilities, fueling the box and carton overwrapping machines market. The different kind of materials used in box and carton overwrapping machines for manufacturing films are used according to the packaging requirement, which can be barrier, clarity, toughness, and tensile strength among other properties.

Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market: Key Trends

Some of the key trends in the global box and overwrapping machines market are-

Focke & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG) provides box and carton overwrapping machines which can pack up to 800 packs per minute. The company offers a wide range of machines with different capacities up to 16 cpm.

Companies such as Minipack International Pty. Ltd., in the box and carton overwrapping machines market and other peer companies provide multi-function digital indication frequency meters for better performance of overwrapping machines.

Box and Carton Overwrapping Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

Focke & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG), ULMA Packaging, S.Coop., Marden Edwards Ltd., Sollas Holland BV, ProMach, Inc., Wega Electronics sp. z.o.o., I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, Minipack International Pty Ltd., Chie Mei Enterprise Co., Ltd., Tenchi Sangyo & Tenchi Kikai Co.,Ltd., JET Pack Machines Pvt. Ltd., Aetnagroup S.p.A., and Heino Ilsemann GmbH among others.

