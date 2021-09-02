Cardiac Monitoring Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Cardiac Monitoring Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Description
Cardiac arrests are a norm of the present. Cardiac Monitoring refers to the process of tracking and detecting these disorders so that measures might be taken to avoid the incidence of the sudden attacks.
The market is predicted to witness an extended increase in attention and growth rate thanks to the rise in number of cardiac diseases detected and the awareness of the same by various health sector organizations.
Market Dynamics:
Cardiac arrests are one of the major causes of deaths in the developed countries. The reasons for the cardiac arrests are unhealthy lifestyles led by people. This in turn has led to people trying to finds ways to monitor and avoid the occurrence of these kind of disorders. This consequently has led to an increase in interest for the cardiac monitoring market. The future looks good for the industry taking into account the increasing cases of cardiac diseases which show no indications of slowing down any time in the future.
Market Segmentation:
The market can be segmented based on the product type, the place of application and the end user. Based on the product type, the cardiac monitoring market can be divided into ECG devices, the cardiac output monitoring devices, etc. The cardiac rhythm management devices can be further divided into the defibrillators, pacemakers, etc. The ECG devices hold the biggest market share. The end user division involves classifying under the headers of ambulatory care, research institutes, etc.
Regional/Geographic Analysis:
In North America, Cardiac arrests are one of the major causes of deaths. The major players in the market are housed out of this region. Europe has the second biggest Cardiac devices market. Many firms in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands make viable devices for the general population. Asia is still coming to terms with the rise in demand and occurrence of the disorders and defects.
Opportunities:
There has been an increase in the number of cardiac related problems and this has led to an increase in demand for the tracking and monitoring devices. The major players in this market are few and there are spaces for newer players to come. With an increase in demand and lack of supplies to meet the rise in demand, this market offers opportunities for newer players to take root and develop.
Key Players:
The major players in this market are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardiac Science Corporation (U.S.) and Schiller AG.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
