DIGITAL FARMING MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 202
Digital Farming Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Digital Farming Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Digital Farming Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Farming Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The agricultural community has spent several years synthesizing an operational description for digital farming. In several cases, there have also been solutions put forth all claiming to be digital farming, but now, more than ever, there is as much ambiguity about digital farming as there was when the community labeled and named it. Agriculture is one of the most complex systems that can be analyzed, and most of what has been proposed are solutions like weather, imagery, and NDVI, including many proprietary point solutions. These are pieces of the solution, and they are parts of the operational concept.
In 2018, the global Digital Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BASF
Dow
Bayer
Monsanto
DuPont
Syngenta
KWS AG
Delta & Pine Land
Simplot
Barenbrug Group
Sunkist Growers, Incorporated
Cargill
Yara International
Netafim
Seminis
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665416-global-digital-farming-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Farming Equipment
Management Software
Other Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Greenhouse
Farm
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Digital Farming Manufacturers
Digital Farming Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Farming Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665416-global-digital-farming-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Farming Equipment
1.4.3 Management Software
1.4.4 Other Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Farming Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Greenhouse
1.5.3 Farm
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Farming Market Size
2.2 Digital Farming Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Farming Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Farming Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.1.4 BASF Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 BASF Recent Development
12.2 Dow
12.2.1 Dow Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.2.4 Dow Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dow Recent Development
12.3 Bayer
12.3.1 Bayer Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.3.4 Bayer Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bayer Recent Development
12.4 Monsanto
12.4.1 Monsanto Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.4.4 Monsanto Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Monsanto Recent Development
12.5 DuPont
12.5.1 DuPont Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.5.4 DuPont Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 DuPont Recent Development
12.6 Syngenta
12.6.1 Syngenta Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.6.4 Syngenta Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Syngenta Recent Development
12.7 KWS AG
12.7.1 KWS AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.7.4 KWS AG Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 KWS AG Recent Development
12.8 Delta & Pine Land
12.8.1 Delta & Pine Land Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.8.4 Delta & Pine Land Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Delta & Pine Land Recent Development
12.9 Simplot
12.9.1 Simplot Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.9.4 Simplot Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Simplot Recent Development
12.10 Barenbrug Group
12.10.1 Barenbrug Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Farming Introduction
12.10.4 Barenbrug Group Revenue in Digital Farming Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Barenbrug Group Recent Development
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com