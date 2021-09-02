E-CIGARETTE MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, DEMAND, ANALYSIS, FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

E-cigarette are devices that deliver nicotine to a user by heating and converting to an aerosol a liquid mixture typically composed of propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, flavoring chemicals, and nicotine.

At present, China is the largest production area of E-cigarette. And the main consumption area is US and EU.

Technology barrier is not a key factor as major parts of E-cigarette nearly depends on importing.

Average industry gross margin is between 20% and 40%, that is to say, E-cigarette Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as serious competition in E-cigarette Industry should be considerd.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that E-cigarette will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 5560 million by 2023, from US$ 3060 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-cigarette market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3310119-2018-2023-global-e-cigarette-consumption-market-report

Segmentation by product type:

Cigalikes

eGos

Mods

Segmentation by application:

Male

Female

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

blu eCigs

Njoy

V2

International Vaporgroup

Vaporcorp

Electronic Cigarette International Group

Truvape

ProVape

Cigr8

KiK

Hangsen

FirstUnion

Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology

Innokin

Kimree

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-cigarette consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of E-cigarette market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-cigarette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-cigarette with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of E-cigarette submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global E-cigarette Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global E-cigarette Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 E-cigarette Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 E-cigarette Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cigalikes

2.2.2 eGos

2.2.3 Mods

2.3 E-cigarette Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global E-cigarette Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global E-cigarette Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 E-cigarette Segment by Application

2.4.1 Male

2.4.2 Female

2.5 E-cigarette Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global E-cigarette Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global E-cigarette Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global E-cigarette Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global E-cigarette by Players

3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global E-cigarette Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global E-cigarette Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global E-cigarette Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global E-cigarette Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players E-cigarette Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.2 E-cigarette Distributors

10.3 E-cigarette Customer

11 Global E-cigarette Market Forecast

11.1 Global E-cigarette Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global E-cigarette Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global E-cigarette Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global E-cigarette Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global E-cigarette Forecast by Type

11.8 Global E-cigarette Forecast by Application

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3310119-2018-2023-global-e-cigarette-consumption-market-report

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com