ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2023
This report analyzes the global Enterprise Video Market by components (hardware, software), by application (training & development, corporate learning), by delivery mode (video conferencing, web conferencing), by industries (BFSI, manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global enterprise video market is expected to reach USD 31 billion by the end of forecasted period, at a CAGR of around 13%.
The major players in global enterprise video market include:
• Kaltura Inc. (U.S.)
• Rimage Corporation (U.S.)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• International Business Machines (U.S.)
• Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Polycom (U.S.)
• Avaya Inc. (U.S.)
• Wistia Inc. (U.S.)
• Anvato
• Vimond Media Solutions
• Ustream
• Kollective
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861384-enterprise-video-market-research-report-global-forecast-2022
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of components, the global enterprise video market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Hardware
• Software
On the basis of application, the global enterprise video market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Training & Development
• Corporate Learning
On the basis of delivery mode, the global enterprise video market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Video Conferencing
• Web Conferencing
On the basis of industries, the global enterprise video market has been categorized into the following segments:
• BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Media & Entertainment
• Healthcare
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861384-enterprise-video-market-research-report-global-forecast-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
1.3.1 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY COMPONENTS
1.3.2 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY SERVICES
1.3.3 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY APPLICATION
1.3.4 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY DELIVERY MODE
1.3.5 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET: BY INDUSTRY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH TYPE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6 GLOBAL ENTERPRISE VIDEO MARKET, BY COMPONENTS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET STATISTICS
6.2.1 BY COMPONENTS
6.2.1.1 HARDWARE
6.2.1.2 SOFTWARE
6.2.2 BY SERVICES
6.2.2.1 PROFESSIONAL
6.2.2.2 MANAGED
6.2.3 BY APPLICATION
6.2.3.1 TRAINING & DEVELOPMENT
6.2.3.2 CORPORATE LEARNING
6.2.3.3 OTHERS
6.4.4 BY DELIVERY MODE
6.4.4.1 VIDEO CONFERENCING
6.4.4.2 WEB CONFERENCING
6.4.4.3 OTHERS
6.5.5 BY INDUSTRIES
6.5.5.1 BFSI
6.5.5.2 Manufacturing
6.5.5.2 Manufacturing
6.5.5.3 Media & Entertainment
6.5.5.4 HEALTHCARE
6.5.5.5 AEROSPACE & DEFENCE
6.5.5.6 OIL & GAS
6.5.5.7 TELECOM & IT
6.5.5.8 OTHERS
6.4.4 BY GEOGRAPHY
6.4.4.1 NORTH AMERICA
6.4.4.2 EUROPE
6.4.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC
6.4.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD
7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2 COMPANY PROFILES
7.2.1 KALTURA INC.
7.2.2 RIMAGE CORPORATION
7.2.3 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
7.2.4 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
7.2.5 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
7.2.6 MICROSOFT CORPORATION
7.2.7 POLYCOM
7.2.8 AVAYA INC.
7.2.9 WISTIA INC.
7.2.10 ANVATO
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com