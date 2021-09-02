EPICHLOROHYDRIN MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023
This report analyzes the global Epichlorohydrin Market by application (epoxy resins, synthetic glycerin, water treatment chemicals, and others), by end user (automotive, electronics, textiles, pharmaceutical, construction industry, and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global epichlorohydrin market is expected to grow 2580.04 Kilo Tons by 2023, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023.
The major players in global epichlorohydrin market include:
• Solvay S.A. Chemicals company (Europe)
• Zachem SA (Europe)
• Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Korea)
• Dow Chemical Company (US)
• Sumitomo Chemical Co. (Japan)
• Aditya Birla Chemicals (India)
• Osaka Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• Formosa Plastics Corporation (US)
• Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China)
• NAMA Chemicals (Saudi Arabia)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
France
Germany
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
South America
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of application, the global epichlorohydrin market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Epoxy Resins
• Synthetic Glycerin
• Water Treatment Chemicals
• Others
On the basis of end-user, the global epichlorohydrin market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Automotive
• Electronics
• Textiles
• Pharmaceutical
• Construction Industry
• Others
On the basis of region, the global epichlorohydrin market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Epichlorohydrin Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Epichlorohydrin Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Impact Analysis
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
7. Global Epichlorohydrin Market By Region
8. Global Epichlorohydrin Market By Application (Epoxy Resins, Synthetic Glycerin, Water Treatment Chemicals, And Others)
9. Global Epichlorohydrin Market By End User (Automotive, Electronics, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Construction Industry, And Others)
10. Company Profiles
10.1 Solvay S.A. Chemicals Company
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.1.3 Financial Updates
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.2 Zachem SA
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.2.3 Financial Updates
10.2.4 Key Developments
10.3 Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.3.3 Financial Updates
10.3.4 Key Developments
10.4 Dow Chemical Company
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.4.3 Financial Updates
10.4.4 Key Developments
10.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co.
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.5.3 Financial Updates
10.5.4 Key Developments
10.6 Aditya Birla Chemicals
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.6.3 Financial Updates
10.6.4 Key Developments
10.7 Osaka Soda Co., Ltd.
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.7.3 Financial Updates
10.7.4 Key Developments
10.8 Formosa Plastics Corporation
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.8.3 Financial Updates
10.8.4 Key Developments
10.9 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.9.3 Financial Updates
10.9.4 Key Developments
10.10 NAMA Chemicals
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview
10.10.3 Financial Updates
10.10.4 Key Developments
Continued….
