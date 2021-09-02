Garcinia Cambogia Extract Market Trends and Segments 2017-2027

Garcinia Cambogia a small, sweet tropical tree fruit also known as Malabar tamarind. Other names for Garcinia Cambogia are Assam Fruit, Gorakkapulli, Panampulli, Manda Huli, Goraka Pulli, Mangosteen, and Vadakkan Puli. Garcinia Cambogia is obtained in different colors depending on the spices such as yellow, green and red. Garcinia Cambogia extract is a hub of vitamins B, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Niacin, Magnesium, Vitamin C, Manganese, Potassium and Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA). Hydroxycitric Acid in Garcinia Cambogia Extract is appetite suppressant which reduces cravings and decrease the urge to consume calories. Hydroxycitric Acid also helps in managing stress hormones, increase serotonin level, speed up metabolism leading to better mood sleep and reduce belly fat. Garcinia Cambogia Extract not only improves your overall health, but also prohibits the conversion of calories into fat. Hydroxycitric Acid inhibits the production of an enzyme that slows down the metabolism rate of the body. Because of this, the body converts the extra calories into glycogen. Garcinia Cambogia extract also helps the body to build more muscles.

Market Segmentation: Garcinia Cambogia Extract market is segment on the basis of form, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form market is segmented into powder, capsule and liquid.Garcinia Cambogia Extract come in different forms but the most popular form is the powdered form. Weight loss has become a common desire for many people these days and with huge rage of alternatives available it becomes quite difficult task for consumers to select one which they want for themselves. Exactly what makes garcinia cambogia extract powder hugely popular is the fact that it is natural, safe to consume and has proven positive results for weight loss. Garcinia cambogia extract powder with 100% HCA is probably the best remedies for weight loss. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, medical stores and online stores. Online Stores is expected to hold a relatively high share in the garcinia cambogia extract market. Medical stores have also contributed significantly to the growth of Garcinia cambogia extract market over the forecast period. On the basis of region garcinia cambogia extractmarket is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook: Regional segment for the market of asparagus is divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest consumer of garcinia cambogia extract. In Asia Pacific region the India is generating the major revenue. In terms of revenue Africa is the second prominent contributor in the garcinia cambogia extractmarket.

Market Drivers: The rise in demand for weight loosing supplement is expected to drive the growth of global garcinia cambogia extract market. Garcinia cambogia extract is not only used as a supplement for weight reduction but it also exhibits some special properties such as it helps to reduce the cortisol level, reduce risk of heart disease, reduce risk of ulcer and improve lipid profile. It also helps in maintaining better metabolism and better cardiovascular health. The versatile properties of garcinia cambogia extracthas defiantly attracted the pharmaceutical companies which will drive the garcinia cambogia extract market to a greater extent.Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with garcinia cambogia extract.

Market Key Players: Some of the key players in garcinia cambogia extractmarket are Power up health, BioGanix, Nature wise, Naturabest, NOW Foods, Top Secret Nutrition, Natrol, Global Health Ideas, Quality Encapsulations, shape organics,Search Results, Potent Organics, St.Botanica, Healthawin, Whole Body Research, NutriRise, PureNutria, Gaia Science? and Morpheme Remedies among others.

