General Surgical Devices Market Outlook 2019- Size, Status and Outlook till 2023

The global market for general surgical devices is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period, 2017–2023.

General Surgical Devices Market in Healthcare organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, every now and then. It has thus become an uphill task for organizations to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and offer discerning managed care to patients.

Global General Surgical Devices Market Segmentation:

The global general surgical devices market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global general surgical devices market can be segmented into disposable surgical supplies, open surgery instrument, energy-based and powered instrument, minimally invasive surgery instruments, medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery devices, and others.

The disposable surgical supplies are segmented into surgical non-woven, examination and surgical gloves, general surgery procedural kits, needles and syringes, venous access catheters, and others. The surgical non-woven segment is further divided into disposable surgical masks, surgical drapes, surgical caps, surgical gowns, and others.

The open surgery instrument is segmented into retractor, dilator, and catheters. The energy-based and powered instruments are segmented into powered staplers and drill system. The minimally invasive surgery instruments are divided into laparoscope and organ retractor. The medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery devices are divided into adhesion prevention products and others.

On the basis of product, the global general surgical devices market can be segmented into handheld devices, laparoscopic devices, electrosurgical devices, wound closure devices, trocars and access devices, and others.

On the basis of application, the global general surgical devices market can be segmented into orthopedic surgery, cardiology, ophthalmology, wound care, audiology, thoracic surgery, urology and gynecology surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global general surgical devices market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, research centers, and others.

Top Market Driving Key Vendors of Global General Surgical Devices Market are, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Conmed Corporation (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.S.), 3M Healthcare (U.S.), CareFusion Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Cadence Inc. (U.S.), Maquet Holding B.V. & CO. KG. (Germany), Olympus Corporations (U.S.), Grifols (Spain), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), SOFINA s.a (Biomérieux) (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Medrobotics Corporation (U.S.), TransEnterix Surgical (U.S.), Meere Company (U.S.), Titan Medical (Canada), Verb Surgical (U.S.), Virtual Incision Corporation (U.S.), and others.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of General Surgical Devices Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

Intended Audience

General Surgical Devices Suppliers

General Surgical Devices Manufacturers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Consulting Firms

Thanks to the extraordinary internet penetration, patients have been rendered more conscientious. Consequently, the demand for sophisticated, transparent, and personalized healthcare services has skyrocketed. This, however, has also spawned stringent regulations, which create bottlenecks in materializing growth targets.

