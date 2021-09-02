Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

The global Automotive Electric Power Steering market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Electric Power Steering volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electric Power Steering market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JTEKToration

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

NSK

Nexteer Automotive

ZF TRW Automotive Holdingsoration

Delphi Automotive

China Automotive Systems

Mandooration

Showaoration

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Column Assist EPS

Single-Pinion Assist EPS

Dual-Pinion Assist EPS

Rack Assist EPS

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Electric Power Steering

1.2 Automotive Electric Power Steering Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Column Assist EPS

1.2.3 Single-Pinion Assist EPS

1.2.4 Dual-Pinion Assist EPS

1.2.5 Rack Assist EPS

1.3 Automotive Electric Power Steering Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Electric Power Steering Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Production (2014-2025)

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Electric Power Steering Business

7.1 JTEKToration

7.1.1 JTEKToration Automotive Electric Power Steering Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Electric Power Steering Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 JTEKToration Automotive Electric Power Steering Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

7.2.1 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH Automotive Electric Power Steering Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Electric Power Steering Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH Automotive Electric Power Steering Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NSK

7.3.1 NSK Automotive Electric Power Steering Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Electric Power Steering Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NSK Automotive Electric Power Steering Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nexteer Automotive

Continued…

