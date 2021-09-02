Global Battery-powered Breast Pumps Market Size, Share, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Battery-powered Breast Pumps Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Battery-powered Breast Pumps market 2019-2025

A breast pump is a mechanical device that lactating women use to extract milk from their breasts. They may be manual devices powered by hand or foot movements or electrical devices powered by batteries or electricity from the grid. Rising adoption of online retail，increasing disposable income，growing awareness about breastfeeding，rate of employment among women and rising birth rates are main factors leading to the growth of market. Breastfeeding is one of the most critical and vital aspects of care. It is recommended that infants be breastfed for at least six months from birth. As per the lactation specialists, the mother’s milk is one of the most vital sources of antibodies, antioxidants, proteins, and a complete nutritional mix, which helps the baby to get a healthy and disease-free life. Increasing rate of working women is expected to serve this industry as a high impact-rendering driver. Working mothers hold relatively higher disposable incomes and lesser time to breastfeed their babies. As a result, they are regarded as ideal customers of breast pumps. The market for battery-powered breast pumps is experiencing growth in the Americas due to the presence of major market players in the region. APAC dominated the market on account of the population expansion.

Global Market Outline: Battery-powered Breast Pumps Market

The global Battery-powered Breast Pumps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Battery-powered Breast Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Battery-powered Breast Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Battery-powered Breast Pumps market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Battery-powered Breast Pumps are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826073

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Ameda

Medela

Philips Avent

Pigeon

…

Market size by Product

Open System

Closed System

Market size by End User

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826073

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Battery-powered Breast Pumps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Battery-powered Breast Pumps market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Battery-powered Breast Pumps market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Battery-powered Breast Pumps companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Battery-powered Breast Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Battery-powered Breast Pumps Market Size

2.2 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Battery-powered Breast Pumps Sales by Product

4.2 Global Battery-powered Breast Pumps Revenue by Product

4.3 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Battery-powered Breast Pumps Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Countries

6.2 North America Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Product

6.3 North America Battery-powered Breast Pumps by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Countries

7.2 Europe Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Product

7.3 Europe Battery-powered Breast Pumps by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Battery-powered Breast Pumps by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Product

9.3 Central & South America Battery-powered Breast Pumps by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Battery-powered Breast Pumps by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Battery-powered Breast Pumps by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Battery-powered Breast Pumps Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)