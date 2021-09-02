Global Bio-absorbable Stents market is anticipated to witness Significant Growth Prospects with rising CAGR by 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Bio-absorbable Stents Market Research Report 2019”.

Bio-absorbable Stents market 2019-2025

A stent is a metallic or a polymer tube implanted into the lumen of any blood vessel or a duct in order to keep the passage open. A variety of stents for different clinical conditions are available in the market. A stent implant is most commonly used for the treatment of cardiac abnormalities such as blocked blood vessels. In addition, stents are implanted in the esophagus to allow the passage of food and beverages in patients suffering from esophageal cancer. They are also inserted in the ureter to prevent obstruction of urine flow from kidney, in the gall bladder to allow passage of bile in patients suffering from gall bladder cancer, and in the abdomen & gastrointestinal tract. A bio-absorbable stent is a special type of stent which can be dissolved or reabsorbed within the patients body. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. In 2015, it is estimated that about 17.7 million people died because of cardiovascular diseases and in these deaths, it was estimated that 7.4 million people died because of coronary heart disease and 6.7 million people died of a stroke. Thus, a large number of people are already suffering from these cardiovascular diseases, and with the increase in population the number of people with cardiovascular diseases is expected to rise. This rise in the disease rate is also expected to increase the usage of stents, in turn, it is expected to drive the market during the forecast years. The changing lifestyles, rising obese population, and steep growth in the geriatric population are the major driving factors for the market growth.

Global Market Outline: Bio-absorbable Stents Market

The high cost of the device is a major restraint for the bioabsorbable stents market. The cost of the stent depends on the type, which may cost USD 1800. In addition to the cost of the bioabsorbable stent, other aspects such as the cost of the procedure that can add to the cost of bioabsorbable stent’s usage. The high cost of the device hinders the growth of the market, as surgeons prefer the conventional stents over the bioabsorbable stents due to their difference in cost. Along with the high cost, other factors, such as stringent regulatory policies and safety issues related to bioabsorbable stents are also hindering the growth of the market.

Europe has the largest market share in the bioabsorbable stents market, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period, due to the increasing awareness among people about the procedure and the products. The US FDA has approved only one product, namely Abbott Absorb, and it is now commercially available in the US. However, several products are being developed, some are in clinical trials and others in various stages of development, which is an indication of a bright future for this market.

The global Bio-absorbable Stents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio-absorbable Stents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-absorbable Stents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Bio-absorbable Stents market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio-absorbable Stents are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Elixir Medical

Kyoto Medical Planning

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Market size by Product

Metallic Stents

Polymeric Stents

Market size by End User

PAD

CAD

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bio-absorbable Stents market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bio-absorbable Stents market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bio-absorbable Stents market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bio-absorbable Stents companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bio-absorbable Stents submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-absorbable Stents Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-absorbable Stents Market Size

2.2 Bio-absorbable Stents Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bio-absorbable Stents Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio-absorbable Stents Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Bio-absorbable Stents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bio-absorbable Stents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bio-absorbable Stents Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bio-absorbable Stents Revenue by Product

4.3 Bio-absorbable Stents Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bio-absorbable Stents Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Bio-absorbable Stents by Countries

6.2 North America Bio-absorbable Stents by Product

6.3 North America Bio-absorbable Stents by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bio-absorbable Stents by Countries

7.2 Europe Bio-absorbable Stents by Product

7.3 Europe Bio-absorbable Stents by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-absorbable Stents by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-absorbable Stents by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Bio-absorbable Stents by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Bio-absorbable Stents by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Bio-absorbable Stents by Product

9.3 Central & South America Bio-absorbable Stents by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-absorbable Stents by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-absorbable Stents by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-absorbable Stents by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Bio-absorbable Stents Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Bio-absorbable Stents Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Bio-absorbable Stents Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio-absorbable Stents Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

