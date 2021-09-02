Global Bio Polypropylene market by Growth Factors, Regions, Key Players and Applications, Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Bio Polypropylene Market Research Report 2019”.

Bio Polypropylene market 2019-2025

Biopolypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer commonly used in the packaging industry. Other uses include textiles, bottles, Rubik’s cube stickers, and even polymer banknotes. Because polypropylene shares many properties with polyethylene, they are commonly employed for similar uses. Polypropylene is especially resistant to fatigue, which is ideal for mobile plastic parts. Conventional polypropylene is made from petroleum in a process which results in large amounts of green house gases. However, an alternative process has been developed which allows for its synthesis from sugar cane. Reduce of GHG emissions, growth of the bioplastics industry, rising preference of consumers for biodegradable products, the increasing demand for innovative packaging from MNCs are main factors contributing to the growth of market. North America is one of the prominent markets for bio-based polypropylene and this is largely owing to progressive regulations for bio-based polymers implemented by the U.S. EPA. Growth of automotive, construction, packaging, and electronics sectors in North America is likely to further drive the regional market over the forecast period.

Global Market Outline: Bio Polypropylene Market

The global Bio Polypropylene market is valued at 34 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 50 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio Polypropylene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio Polypropylene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Bio Polypropylene market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio Polypropylene are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826107

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Braskem

Biobent Polymers

Global Bioenergies

Trellis Bioplastics

Market size by Product

Injection Molding

Textiles

Films

Market size by End User

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Industrial

Electrical

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826107

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bio Polypropylene market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bio Polypropylene market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bio Polypropylene market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bio Polypropylene companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bio Polypropylene submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio Polypropylene Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio Polypropylene Market Size

2.2 Bio Polypropylene Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bio Polypropylene Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio Polypropylene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Bio Polypropylene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bio Polypropylene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bio Polypropylene Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bio Polypropylene Revenue by Product

4.3 Bio Polypropylene Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bio Polypropylene Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Bio Polypropylene by Countries

6.2 North America Bio Polypropylene by Product

6.3 North America Bio Polypropylene by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bio Polypropylene by Countries

7.2 Europe Bio Polypropylene by Product

7.3 Europe Bio Polypropylene by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio Polypropylene by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio Polypropylene by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Bio Polypropylene by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Bio Polypropylene by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Bio Polypropylene by Product

9.3 Central & South America Bio Polypropylene by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Polypropylene by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Polypropylene by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bio Polypropylene by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Bio Polypropylene Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Bio Polypropylene Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Bio Polypropylene Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio Polypropylene Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)