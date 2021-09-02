Global Bioactive Materials Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Bioactive Materials Market Research Report 2019”.

Bioactive Materials market 2019-2025

Bioactive materials are known for reacting with body tissues for adherence and are employed for the purpose of remodelling and repairing tissues. They have a strong capacity of reacting with tissues and fluids without causing any adverse impact on them. These materials are made from composites, ceramics, glass, and glass ceramics. Bioactive materials are employed in antibacterial products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, medical care, and dental care. These materials can easily bind with tissues with the help of several types of attachments such as tissue replacement, bioactive fixation, biological fixation, and mechanical interlocks. Rising demand for superior implantable materials is expected to drive the market growth over the next eight years. In addition, superior properties of the bioactive materials have facilitated rising substitution of the traditionally used implants, thereby driving growth. The growth of the orthopedic and dental surgeries on account of growth of ageing population has resulted in a rise in the demand for medical devices. Development of advanced technology bioactive materials leading to more feasible, safe and efficient implant procedures has led to an increase in the penetration levels leading to market growth. Fluctuating prices and demand-supply gap are the key issues faced by the industry in terms of raw material supply. The bioactive materials market is estimated to grow significantly in North America during the forecast period. Factors such as growing requirement for materials that permit easy tissue repair and regeneration to shorten hospital stays are key to market growth.

Global Market Outline: Bioactive Materials Market

The global Bioactive Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bioactive Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bioactive Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Bioactive Materials market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioactive Materials are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

DePuy Synthes

Kyocera

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Market size by Product

Powder

Moldable

Granules

Market size by End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Dentistry Clinics

Healthcare Organizations

Research Firms

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bioactive Materials market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bioactive Materials market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bioactive Materials market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bioactive Materials companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bioactive Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bioactive Materials Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bioactive Materials Market Size

2.2 Bioactive Materials Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bioactive Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Bioactive Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Bioactive Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bioactive Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bioactive Materials Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bioactive Materials Revenue by Product

4.3 Bioactive Materials Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bioactive Materials Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Bioactive Materials by Countries

6.2 North America Bioactive Materials by Product

6.3 North America Bioactive Materials by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bioactive Materials by Countries

7.2 Europe Bioactive Materials by Product

7.3 Europe Bioactive Materials by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bioactive Materials by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Bioactive Materials by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Bioactive Materials by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Bioactive Materials by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Bioactive Materials by Product

9.3 Central & South America Bioactive Materials by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioactive Materials by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioactive Materials by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioactive Materials by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Bioactive Materials Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Bioactive Materials Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Bioactive Materials Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bioactive Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

