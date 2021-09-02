Global Bioadhesives for Packaging Market 2025 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis with Market Driving Factor and Eminent Major Brand Players Forecast

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Research Report 2019”.

Bioadhesives for Packaging market 2019-2025

Bioadhesives are natural polymeric substances that are formed synthetically from biological monomers such as sugars. The primary composition of bioadhesives includes raw materials such as proteins and carbohydrates, of which gelatin and starch are general-purpose adhesives. It is majorly used in end-user applications such as in paper and packaging application, construction sector and wood and furniture industry. The growing preference for sustainable packaging will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global bio-adhesives market for packaging applications. The packaging industry extensively uses bio-adhesives in various packaging applications such as printed sheet laminations, flexible packaging, cigarettes and filters, cases and cartons, and specialty packaging. The need for bio-adhesives will further increase due to the rising demand for flexible packaging and corrugated boxes from the food and beverage industry and retail chains. Additionally, they are also used in the frozen food and beverage industry for packaging applications because they have mineral oil in the adhesive composition that does not cause any health issues. one driver in the market is favorable policies by government regulatory bodies. Favorable policies by government bodies on bio-adhesives in consumer and industrial applications will lead the potential growth of the market. Environmental agencies such as the CEC and the EPA have imposed strict regulations to reduce the consumption of synthetic adhesives, which will tremendously boost the growth of the bio-adhesives market in end-user applications, especially in packaging. one challenge in the market is low shelf life of bio-adhesives. Bio-adhesives that are generally made from plant and animal sources have a low shelf life.

Global Market Outline: Bioadhesives for Packaging Market

The global Bioadhesives for Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bioadhesives for Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bioadhesives for Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Bioadhesives for Packaging market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioadhesives for Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826114

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

3M Company

Arkema

Henkel

Paramelt

Dow Chemical Company

Market size by Product

Animal-Based Bioadhesives

Plant-Based Bioadhesives

Market size by End User

Folding Packaging

Corrugated Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Labeling

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826114

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bioadhesives for Packaging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bioadhesives for Packaging market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bioadhesives for Packaging market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bioadhesives for Packaging companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bioadhesives for Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bioadhesives for Packaging Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Size

2.2 Bioadhesives for Packaging Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bioadhesives for Packaging Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Bioadhesives for Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Bioadhesives for Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bioadhesives for Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bioadhesives for Packaging Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bioadhesives for Packaging Revenue by Product

4.3 Bioadhesives for Packaging Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bioadhesives for Packaging Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Bioadhesives for Packaging by Countries

6.2 North America Bioadhesives for Packaging by Product

6.3 North America Bioadhesives for Packaging by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bioadhesives for Packaging by Countries

7.2 Europe Bioadhesives for Packaging by Product

7.3 Europe Bioadhesives for Packaging by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bioadhesives for Packaging by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Bioadhesives for Packaging by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Bioadhesives for Packaging by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Bioadhesives for Packaging by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Bioadhesives for Packaging by Product

9.3 Central & South America Bioadhesives for Packaging by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioadhesives for Packaging by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioadhesives for Packaging by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioadhesives for Packaging by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Bioadhesives for Packaging Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bioadhesives for Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)