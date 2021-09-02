Global Biofertilizers market

By Crop type (Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), By Micro-organisms (Azotobacter, Rhizobium, Cyanobacteria), By Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Others), By Form (Pure & Mixed Liquid Fermentations, Powders, Pellets), By Type (Phosphate-Solubilizing, Potash-Mobilizing, Others), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Biofertilizers market was valued at USD 952.32 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3567.80 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.12% from 2017 to 2025.

These are renewable sources of plant nutrients, which can come in place of chemical fertilizers. They are extensively used for soil application or seed treatments. The tremendous growth in this market is because of the increasing demand for organic food items around the globe. The market value of biofertilizers is very strong for improving the life of food products and increasing reliability and stability.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Harmful effects of chemical fertilizers.

1.2 Rise in cost of fertilizers.

1.3 Major growth in the organic food industry.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Bad infrastructure.

2.2 Technology constraints.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Biofertilizers market is segmented on basis of Crop Type, Microorganism, Mode of Application, Form, Type and Region.

1. By Crop Type:

1.1 Cereals & Grains

1.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3 Pulses & Oilseeds

1.4 Others

2. By Micro-organisms:

2.1 Azotobacter

2.2 Rhizobium

2.3 Cyanobacteria

2.4 Azospirillium

2.5 Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacter

2.6 Others

3. By Mode of Application:

3.1 Soil Treatment

3.2 Seed Treatment

3.3 Others

By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World. 5. By Form:

5.1 Pure & Mixed Liquid Fermentations

5.2 Dispersible Granules

5.3 Pellets

5.4 Powders 6. By Type:

6.1 Phosphate-Solubilizing

6.2 Nitrogen-Fixing

6.3 Potash-Mobilizing

6.4 Others.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the market are as follows:

Novozymes A/S, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Rizobacter Argentina S.A., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, LallemandInc, National Fertilizers Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., T.Stanes& Company Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

