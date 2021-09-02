Global Brushless DC market 2025: Geographic Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers Details and Future Growth Forecast

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Brushless DC Market Research Report 2019”.

Brushless DC market 2019-2025

Brushless DC motors run on direct current (DC) power source; the rotor is the core of brushless DC motors. Rotors are a set of synchronous motors that use permanent magnets rather than coiled winding. Brushless DC motors use a hall sensor or a rotor encoder along with a controller to identify the position and direction of the rotor to ensure a smooth operation. The light weight of Brushless DC Motors adds more value to their use and adoption. This is one of the aspects driving the global market. Another trend observed in this market is that many companies are focusing on higher efficiency and low energy consumption, which is possible with the help of Brushless DC Motors. Moreover, the increasing use of robots owing to increased automation requires these motors, accelerating their use even further. The attractiveness of these motors can be credited to their longer life cycle and high efficiency due to less weight. The global average price of Brushless DC Motors is stable from 2013 to 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

Global Market Outline: Brushless DC Market

The global Brushless DC market is valued at 8780 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brushless DC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brushless DC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Brushless DC market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brushless DC are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Nidec

Minebea Mitsumi

Shinano Kenshi

Maxon Motor

Johnson Electric

Portescap

Allied Motion

HyUnion Holding

Tsiny Motor

Topband

Constar

AMETEK

Fulling Motor

Telco

Segment b

Market size by Product

12V

24V

Other

Market size by End User

HDD (Hard Disk Drives Spindle Motor)

ODD (Optical Disk Driver Motor)

Home Appliance

Other

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Brushless DC market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Brushless DC market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Brushless DC market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Brushless DC companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Brushless DC submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Brushless DC Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Brushless DC Market Size

2.2 Brushless DC Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Brushless DC Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Brushless DC Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Brushless DC Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Brushless DC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Brushless DC Sales by Product

4.2 Global Brushless DC Revenue by Product

4.3 Brushless DC Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Brushless DC Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Brushless DC by Countries

6.2 North America Brushless DC by Product

6.3 North America Brushless DC by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Brushless DC by Countries

7.2 Europe Brushless DC by Product

7.3 Europe Brushless DC by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Brushless DC by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Brushless DC by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Brushless DC by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Brushless DC by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Brushless DC by Product

9.3 Central & South America Brushless DC by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Brushless DC by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Brushless DC Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Brushless DC Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Brushless DC Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Brushless DC Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

