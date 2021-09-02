Global Cloud Database Security Software Market Analysis, Trends & Forecast Prediction till 2022

The main function of the cloud database security software is to provide security to cloud-based services or cloud computing architectures. It is concerned for the security of key parameters such as compliance, governance, data protection, architecture, and identity and access. Growing use of cloud services for critical data storage and the sudden increase in cloud-specific attacks are the main drivers for the global cloud security software market.

An increasing number of companies are transferring their data to the cloud as result of multiple factors such as flexibility, cost saving, and availability. Increasing use of cloud-based services in non-traditional sectors and the rise in employee mobility are some of the other drivers for this market. Endpoint monitoring, encryption, Identity and Access Management (IAM), vulnerability scanning, application and messaging security and intrusion detection are some of the features offered by a cloud database security solution.

Market Dynamics

The global cloud security software market is pegged with some growth inhibitors despite strong growth drivers and interesting trends. It is still believed by some cloud service providers that cloud security is the responsibility of the end users. As a result, cloud security solutions are not much offered by the providers. Lack of awareness among end-users about the risks associated with cloud computing is another major issue. Inconsistent network connections and lack of proper cloud security standards are some other challenges in the market. The adoption of cloud security solutions is, however, expected to be boosted as a result of increasing adoption of cloud-based services and the growing criticality of data in the cloud.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into Public, Private and Hybrid. On the basis of end-users’ types, it is categorised into SMBs, Large Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, Government Agencies and Others/Third Party Vendors. It is divided into Healthcare, Retail, Government, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Aerospace Defence and Intelligence, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing and Others on the basis of industry types.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Owing to high adoption rate of the solutions along with the increase in the cyber-attacks and reported data breaches in the region United States remained to be the key driver in the region. As a result of increasing adoption of the solution in the countries such as China, Japan, Australia and India, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global cloud security software market over the forecast period.

Key Players

IBM, Fortinet, Porticor, McAfee, Safenet, Oracle, Imperva, Netlib, Green SQL, HP, Trustwave, Informatica, Voltage Security and Axis Technology are the key major players which are a part of the competitive and diversified Cloud Database Security market.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

