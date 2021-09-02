Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

This report researches the worldwide Fire Retardant Treated Wood market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Fire Retardant Treated Wood breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report studies the Fire Retardant Treated Wood market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. Whether installing fire-rated panels due to personal safety concerns or because of adherence to the specific building codes and jurisdiction in which you live, is important to know something about the various aspects of fire retardant treated (FRT) wood and its benefits. Fire retardant treating is available for both plywood and for building lumber, which together comprise the majority of the structural wood elements for most buildings. The sections below will describe the types of FRT wood available, how they are made, and their various uses.

Creation of FRT Wood

Fire retardant wood products are typically created through the use of organic and inorganic salts, which are infused into the wood through water-based solutions under pressure. The end result is a product that has 2.5 to 5.0 pounds of salts per cubic foot of wood product. Not all species of wood are treatable, and the species that is certified for treatment for lumber may not necessarily be certified for treatment as plywood and vice-versa.

Mechanism of Fire Retarding Wood Products

Fire retardants in wood work through two primary mechanisms. The first is reduction of wood flammability by reducing flame travel rate, thereby slowing down the combustion process. Secondly, the chemicals reduce the rate which heat is released from the wood during a fire. The fire retardants alter the vapors released during the combustion process by making them less volatile.

United States ranks the top in terms of sales volume of Fire Retardant Treated Wood worldwide, it consists of 30.81% of the national market in 2017. Europe comes the second, with 24.47% of the global market. All the other regions combined occupies 44.72% of the global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market.

Lonza ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Fire Retardant Treated Wood, occupies 11.54% of the global market share in 2017; While, Hoover Treated Wood Products, with a market share of 7.80%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 80.66% of the global market in 2017.

Global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market size will increase to 1080 Million US$ by 2025, from 850 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Retardant Treated Wood.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Fire Retardant Treated Wood capacity, production, value, price and market share of Fire Retardant Treated Wood in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hoover Treated Wood Products

Lonza

Koppers

Foreco

Flameproof Companies

Viance

Metsä Wood

Shuyang Sen Qiya

Fire Retardant Treated Wood Breakdown Data by Type

Flame Spread 5-15(Including 15)

Flame Spread 15-25

Fire Retardant Treated Wood Breakdown Data by Application

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

Fire Retardant Treated Wood Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fire Retardant Treated Wood capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fire Retardant Treated Wood manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fire Retardant Treated Wood :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

