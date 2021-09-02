Global Mobile Payment Security Software Market: Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast-2022
The use of Mobile devices as a form of wallet to make financial transactions have transformed businesses and the way in which they operate. The use of mobile devices for payments also brings with it several concerns with respect to security. Mobile payment security software tries to alleviate these concerns by creating a secure and simple way of performing transactions.
Market Dynamics
The factors that drive growth for the Mobile Payment Security Software Market include the increasing cases of hacking reported across the world. The increasing penetration of mobile devices and their extensive use as a means to perform a financial transaction is another growth driver for this market.
The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to a large number of technological developments happening in the field.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented in terms of the solution, end-use, mode of payment and geography.
In terms of the solution, the market is classified into software and service. The software segment is further classified into firewalls, anti-virus/anti-malware, data encryption, tokenization, multi-factor authentication, Security Information and Event Management, Data Loss Prevention, and Others.
On the basis of mode of payment, it is classified further into mobile payment security software, Point-of-Sale (PoS) systems and security, and online payment security software.
On the basis of end-use industry, it is classified into Banking and Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, and Others.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America is the dominating market in terms of market share due to the technological advancement, increased smartphones penetration. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., CA, Inc., Trend Micro, Gemalto, TNS Inc., HCL Technologies, VASCO Data Security International, Inc., and Thales e-Security.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
