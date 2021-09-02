Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Nylon Tire Fabric -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Tire fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.

The global Nylon Tire Fabric market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nylon Tire Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nylon Tire Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Kordarna Plus

Maduratex

Performance Fibers

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Far Eastern

Cordenka

Firestone Fibers & Textile

Century Enka

Helon Polytex

Dikai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nanometer Nylon

Reinforced Nylon

Other

Segment by Application

Bias Tire

Radial Tire (semi-steel)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Nylon Tire Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon Tire Fabric

1.2 Nylon Tire Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon Tire Fabric Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Nanometer Nylon

1.2.3 Reinforced Nylon

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Nylon Tire Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nylon Tire Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Bias Tire

1.3.3 Radial Tire (semi-steel)

1.4 Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market Size

1.5.1 Global Nylon Tire Fabric Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Nylon Tire Fabric Production (2014-2025)

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nylon Tire Fabric Business

7.1 Hyosung

7.1.1 Hyosung Nylon Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nylon Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hyosung Nylon Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kordsa Global

7.2.1 Kordsa Global Nylon Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nylon Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kordsa Global Nylon Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kolon Industries

7.3.1 Kolon Industries Nylon Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Nylon Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kolon Industries Nylon Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SRF Ltd

Continued…

