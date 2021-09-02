The global Parkinson’s disease drugs market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, end-users and region. On the basis of drug type, it is sub-segmented into marketed drugs (dopamine agonists, apomorphine, glutamate antagonist, levodopa, anticholinergics, COMT inhibitors, MAO-B inhibitors & others) and pipeline drugs. On the basis of end-users, it is sub-segmented into clinics, hospitals & others. The levodopa combination therapy is anticipated to have the largest market share in the overall marketed drugs segment on account of the potential benefits which are witnessed after its administration in the body. The Parkinson’s disease drugs industries across the globe are focusing on the effective management of the symptoms of this disease which in turn is anticipated to be the major reason behind the the growth of the market in upcoming years.

The global Parkinson’s disease drugs market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 7.0% during 2019-2027. The growing incidence rate of different types of neurodegenerative disorders coupled with the rising geriatric population across the globe are the prime factors which are augmenting the growth of the market. Further, increasing awareness and rising investment in the research and development related to Parkinson’s disease is expected to boost the market revenue over the forecast period.

By region, the global Parkinson’s disease drugs market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America region is anticipated to have the largest market share which can be attributed to growing geriatric population, rising awareness regarding the disease and appropriate reimbursement policies across the region. Parkinson’s disease is the second most common disease in the United States, which is further expected to hone the market growth in the North America region. Europe market is anticipated to hold the second largest market share on account increasing investment in the research and development in the field of Parkinson’s disease, growing rate of awareness amongst people regarding the same and rising geriatric population.

Robust growth of Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

The rise in the geriatric population across the globe followed by the growing incidence of several neurodegenerative disorders including Parkinson’s disease are the most important factors that are anticipated to augment the growth of the market.

However, certain side effects associated with the Parkinson’s disease drugs such as impulsive and compulsive behavior, delusions or hallucinations, wearing off and dyskinesia might hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global Parkinson’s disease drugs market in terms of market segmentation by drug type, by end-users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Parkinson’s disease drugs market which includes company profiling of key companies such Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Impax Laboratories, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbvie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Merck & Co. Inc. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Parkinson’s disease drugs market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

