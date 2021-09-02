Global Port and Industrial Tire market by Growth Factors, Regions, Key Players and Applications, Forecast by 2025
Port and Industrial Tire market 2019-2025
Port and industrial tires are designed for use in port handling equipment and airport ground handling equipment. The rising inflow of investments for port infrastructure development by terminal operators in APAC is a key growth driver for this market.
Global Market Outline: Port and Industrial Tire Market
The global Port and Industrial Tire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Port and Industrial Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Port and Industrial Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Global Port and Industrial Tire market is segmented based on device type and end-user
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Port and Industrial Tire are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:
ATG
Balkrishna Industries
Continental Tires
Michelin
Nokian
Armour
Rovince Tire
Bridgestone
Camso
Cheng Shin Rubber
Cooper Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Market size by Product
Radial Tire
Super Elastic Tires
Treadless Tires
Multilayer Tires
Market size by End User
Port
Terminal
Airport
Other
Market size by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Scope of the Report
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Port and Industrial Tire market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Port and Industrial Tire market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Port and Industrial Tire market by identifying its various sub segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Port and Industrial Tire companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Port and Industrial Tire submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
