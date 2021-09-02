Global Poultry Insurance Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Poultry Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Poultry Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Poultry Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Zurich

Chubb

QBE

PICC

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

New India Assurance

ICICI Lombard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-Commercial Mortality Insurance

Commercial Mortality Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Chicken

Duck

Turkey

Quail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Poultry Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Poultry Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Poultry Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Poultry Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Non-Commercial Mortality Insurance

1.4.3 Commercial Mortality Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Poultry Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Chicken

1.5.3 Duck

1.5.4 Turkey

1.5.5 Quail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Poultry Insurance Market Size

2.2 Poultry Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Poultry Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Poultry Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………………………………

………………………………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Zurich

12.1.1 Zurich Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Zurich Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Zurich Recent Development

12.2 Chubb

12.2.1 Chubb Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Chubb Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Chubb Recent Development

12.3 QBE

12.3.1 QBE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 QBE Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 QBE Recent Development

12.4 PICC

12.4.1 PICC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 PICC Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PICC Recent Development

12.5 China United Property Insurance

12.5.1 China United Property Insurance Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 China United Property Insurance Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 China United Property Insurance Recent Development

12.6 American Financial Group

12.6.1 American Financial Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 American Financial Group Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 American Financial Group Recent Development

12.7 Prudential

12.7.1 Prudential Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Prudential Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Prudential Recent Development

12.8 XL Catlin

12.8.1 XL Catlin Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 XL Catlin Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 XL Catlin Recent Development

12.9 Everest Re Group

12.9.1 Everest Re Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Everest Re Group Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Everest Re Group Recent Development

12.10 Endurance Specialty

12.10.1 Endurance Specialty Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Poultry Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Endurance Specialty Revenue in Poultry Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Endurance Specialty Recent Development

12.11 CUNA Mutual

12.12 Agriculture Insurance Company of India

12.13 Tokio Marine

12.14 CGB Diversified Services

12.15 Farmers Mutual Hail

12.16 Archer Daniels Midland

12.17 New India Assurance

12.18 ICICI Lombard

……………………………………………….

