Health and Beauty Retailing in Finland, Market Shares, Summary, and Forecasts to 2022

“Health & Beauty Retailing in Finland, Market Shares, Summary, and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Finland retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Finland health and beauty industry

Sales of health & beauty products are projected to grow, supported by strong demand for healthcare products as an aging population offers a strong market for healthcare products in the country. Healthcare products accounted for the highest share with 65.3% of total sector sales in 2017.

Key Players:

Yhteisty öapteekit

Avaina pteekit Prisma

Kesko Corporation

Silmäasema

Lidl

Tokmanni

Hyvän Mielen

Instrument arium

Yliopiston Apteekki

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

— The report also details major retailers in health and beauty category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in health and beauty sector

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in health and beauty sector.

Scope:

– Finland retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2017–2022

— Growing health awareness in the country will strengthen sales during 2017–2022

— Female population driving sales — though male orientated products growing sales

— Aging population strengthening sales of healthcare products in Finland

— Drugstores and health & beauty stores will account for the highest share during 2017–2022

— Online sales are estimated to increase due to wide choice and discounted products

— Expanding geographical footprint aided Yhteistyöapteekit’s sales growth.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on health and beauty sector in Finland retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

— Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in health and beauty category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the health and beauty market

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the health and beauty market

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Finland retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Key Points from TOC:

Key findings

The state of the nation

The state of retail

Health & beauty

Definitions

Methodology

