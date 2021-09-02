Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2016-2026

Most of the people spend their 70% to 80% daily time indoors. Several air impurities can cause respiratory disorders, allergies etc. The quality of indoor air can affect the comfort, health and productivity of a building occupants hence, determining the quality of indoor air around occupants is important. The air quality monitor is used to perform the indoor air quality parameter testing. It helps to detect a mold or any air-borne bacteria formed from outside pollutant before it becomes s serious health and safety concern as well as to develop effective air pollution monitoring system through public-private funding. Increasing level of awareness among the public about the hazards of pollution and healthcare is also fuelling the growth of global indoor air quality monitor market.

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market: Drivers and Restraints: Technological advancement in the air quality monitor systems as well the its demand from the developing countries like India, China etc. are offering some new opportunities for the key market player. However the technical limitations available with the air quality monitor as well as its high price is acting as a restraint for indoor air quality monitor market. In developed regions the increasing consumer preference for pollution free indoor atmosphere, increasing demand for green building technologies and smart homes is also driving the indoor air quality monitor system. The development of indoor air quality monitor system and its customization is expected to drive this market during the forecast period.

The indoor air quality monitor market can be segmented into portable and fixed indoor monitor. The market for portable indoor monitors is expected to exhibit high CAGR during the forecast period. Government agencies and academic institute are anticipated to create high demand for indoor air quality monitor among all end use segments.

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market: Segmentation: On the basis of Sampling Method:Continuous Monitoring,Manual Monitoring,Passive Monitoring,Intermittent Monitoring; On the basis of Pollutant,Chemical Pollutants,Physical Pollutants,Biological Pollutants; On the basis of End User,Government Agencies & Academic Institutes,Commercial & Residential Users,Petrochemical Industry,·Generation Plants,Pharmaceutical Industry,Other End Users

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market: Region Wise Outlook: The global indoor air quality monitor Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America leads the global indoor air quality monitor market in terms of demand, followed by Western Europe. The APEJ market is anticipated to create huge demand during the forecast period. A large number of factors such as implementation s of stringent environment regulations and increasing industrialization in this region is likely to drive the indoor air quality market.

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market: Key Players:Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Teledyne Technologies Inc.,Siemens AG,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric Company,Servomex Group Ltd.,MERCK KGaA,TSI, Inc.,Testo AG

