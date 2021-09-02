Innovation to Drive Dehydrated Vegetables Market Throughout the forecast Period (2018-2028)

A growing global demand for processed and convenience food is pushing food producers to innovate in terms of their product offerings to provide healthy, ready-to-consume food products with a longer shelf life. In this context, dehydrated vegetables are fast emerging as favourite snack options, with people savouring ready-to-eat vegetables such as onions, potatoes, broccoli, and tomatoes available in dehydrated form in the global market. This increase in demand is fuelling growth in sales of dehydrated vegetables. To cater to the rising consumer need, companies are leveraging technology to produce dehydrated vegetables that can be consumed for a longer period of time.

According to market research firm Future Market Insights, several key factors are responsible for a surge in demand and subsequently sales of dehydrated vegetables. In a recent research study on the dehydrated vegetables market, Future Market Insights predicts a 4.8% growth rate of the global market for dehydrated vegetables over the coming decade. From an estimated value of more than US$ 56 Bn in 2018, revenue from the sales of dehydrated vegetables is projected to cross a whopping US$ 90 Bn by 2028.

Advances in Food Technology Will Continue to be a Revenue Enabler in the Dehydrated Vegetables Market

Some of the common technologies used to dehydrate food include air drying, vacuum drying, drum drying, freeze drying, and spray drying. By helping preserve the food under certain specific conditions, these technologies help retain the taste, texture, and nutrition of the final product. Producers are leveraging innovation and advancements in technology to enhance the quality of their products to retain competitive edge in the global dehydrated vegetables market.

One of the producers of organic fruits and vegetables operating in the global market has recently launched their line of dehydrated vegetables and fruits in powder form. The company claims that their powdered dehydrated vegetables and fruits contain the same amount of nutrients as fresh vegetables and fruits. The raw material used includes organic vegetables and fruits sourced directly from farms; which is then freeze dried to retain essential natural ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins; and is further heated to remove the water content and convert the produce into a powder form for easy consumption. The company further asserts that this powdered form of the dehydrated vegetables and fruits contains no additives such as sugar and can last for a period of about six months.

Certain producers of dehydrated vegetables use infra-red drying technology to dehydrate vegetables without any loss of nutrients. Given the increasing consumer appetite for convenience food and ready-to-eat snacks, companies in the dehydrated vegetables market are using food technology to provide healthy and cost-effective options to attract their target customer base.

A Stable Supply Chain and Convenient Channels of Distribution to Augment Sales of Dehydrated Vegetables

Globally, dehydrated vegetables enjoy a robust supply chain with excellent transportation infrastructure and sustainable packaging formats that ensure timely supply of the products to retail stores and end consumers. Sustainability and innovation continue to drive production and marketing efforts of key players, in keeping with rising consumer awareness pertaining to environmentally friendly production and packaging of food products.

Online commerce has proliferated the retail sector in a big way in recent years and e-commerce has a huge role to play in the distribution of products such as dehydrated vegetables. The concept of online retail stores has made it convenient for consumers to compare and verify product quality, pricing, origin, and producer/supplier details before making a purchase. The online channel also offers a larger variety of products for consumers to choose from, with detailed product specifications and several lucrative offers. This, coupled with factors such as easy payment options, free home delivery, and easy return/exchange policy has brought in increasing transparency and product penetration into deeper consumer pockets. A favourable sales channel is one of the many factors leading to revenue growth of the dehydrated vegetables market.

