IoT Processor Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2016-2026

In this connected world, internet of things (IoT) is fueling every aspect of human lives. The data that is generated every day from these connected devices is humongous. Proper functioning of these connected devices requires real time exchange of data and information amongst them so that they can solve human problems. In another word IoT means more data, more sensors, agile responses, end-to-end connectivity and smarter user interfaces. All these features come at cost like high performance sensor, more silicon area, more power, and more heat. Here comes the concept of IoT processor, while general purpose processor are good to run application on embedded systems, they are not really capable of dedicated task like those required to support IoT applications. IoT processor is a low-power processor that can run number of applications from multiple connected devices in real time.

Global IoT Processor Market: Drivers and Challenges

As more and more devices are getting connected day-by-day, carrier providers are finding it difficult to collect, process, and dispatch information from one device to another device because of the limitation of interoperability of general purpose sensor. That is creating a separate need of IoT processors. For instance, IoT processors in wearable devices do a lot of controlling, sensing, processing, storing, and interpreting information while consuming very little power area. This would not have possible had vendors of wearable devices such Apple Inc. and Xiaomi would have deployed general purpose processors in their devices. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of cognitive and affective computing are also driving the growth of IoT Processor market. Cognitive and affective computing systems generally process data which available in the form of video, image, sign etc.

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2491

Despite the big opportunity IoT market present for processor makers, some processor companies have hesitated to make significant investment in this sector. The greatest issue is that products within the IoT sector tend to appeal to niche market and generate relatively low sales volume. But in coming couple of years more semiconductor companies will invest in IoT processor market.

Global IoT Processor Market: Segmentation

IoT Processor Market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Type category includes 8bit, 16 bit, and 32 bit processors. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into automotive, manufacturing, energy and utility, and retail. Region wise, global IoT Processor Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of global IoT Processor market. Majority of IoT Processor vendors such as Intel and Texas Instruments are based in North America region itself and they are also investing in the field of IoT ecosystem of local market. For instance, BMW group, Intel, and Mobileye teamed up for autonomous driving.

Several IoT Processor startups such as Samsara, Notion, and Hologram IoT are expanding their operations in Europe region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have moderate growth rate for IoT Processor market as countries such as China and Taiwan have advantage of large pool of semiconductor vendors. Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are yet match the pace of global IoT Processor market.

Intel Corporation, QUALCOMM, Samsung, and ARM are some of the key vendors of Global IoT processor market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2491