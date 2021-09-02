Kojic Acid Market: 2019 Global Trend and 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Kojic Acid Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Kojic Acid Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Sansho SeiyakuXi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech CoHubei Artec Biotechnology CoSyderSichuan Huamai TechnologyChengdu JinkaiHubei Xiangxi ChemicalTriveni InterchemHubei HongjingHubei Xinxinjiali Bio-tech)

Kojic acid with the chemical name 5-hydroxy-2-hydroxymethyl-4-pyrone is produced by several species of fungi, especially Aspergillus oryzae, which has the Japanese common name koji. It is a by-product in the fermentation process of malting rice, for use in the manufacturing of sake, the Japanese rice wine. 13C-Labeling studies have revealed at least two pathways to kojic acid. In the usual route, dehydratase enzymes convert glucose to kojic acid. Pentoses are also viable precursors in which case dihydroxyacetone is invoked as an intermediate.

Kojic acid is a mild inhibitor of the formation of pigment in plant and animal tissues, and is used in food and cosmetics to preserve or change colors of substances.

Scope of the Global Kojic Acid Market Report

This report focuses on the Kojic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3034290

In general, it can also be concluded that glucose and yeast extract are the preferred carbon and nitrogen sources for kojic acid production by various fungal strains. And the main production base is located in China, which account for 73.45% in 2016.

Currently, Kojic acid has many industrial applications and its demand is increasing enormously with the growing industries related to its applications. And the cosmetics occupy the largest share, which was 75.71% in 2016. As the application of kojic acid in food has not been clearly recognized by the state, so its use is still relatively small. The global sales of Kojic Acid in 2016 have been over 2512 MT; the gross margin was 24%.

The technology of the Kojic Acid is not difficult. And majority of the manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

The worldwide market for Kojic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-kojic-acid-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Kojic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers

Sansho Seiyaku

Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co

Hubei Artec Biotechnology Co

Syder

Sichuan Huamai Technology

Chengdu Jinkai

Hubei Xiangxi Chemical

Triveni Interchem

Hubei Hongjing

Hubei Xinxinjiali Bio-tech

Global Kojic Acid Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Kojic Acid Market Segment by Type

Normal

Ultra-high Pure

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3034290

Global Kojic Acid Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics

Food Additive

Medicine Material

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Kojic Acid Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Kojic Acid Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Kojic Acid Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Kojic Acid Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Kojic Acid Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Kojic Acid Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Kojic Acid Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Kojic Acid Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019