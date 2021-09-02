LEGAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.
Legal practice management software is a type of tools to law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.
Legal practice management software is mainly used for three applications: law firms & attorneys, courts, other users. And law firms & attorneys was the most widely used area which took up about 74% of the global total in 2017.
The global Legal practice management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Legal practice management software sales will reach about 1047 Million in 2017 from 491 Million in 2013 all around the world.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Legal Practice Management Software will register a 14.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2330 million by 2023, from US$ 1050 million in 2017.
Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3318729-2018-2023-global-legal-practice-management-software-market
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Legal Practice Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segmentation by application:
Law Firms & Attorneys
Courts
Other Users
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Themis Solutions
AppFolio
TrialWorks
Needles
The Legal Assistant
Legal Files
DPS Software
RELX Group
Smokeball
Rocket Matter
Leap
LawYee
Thomson Reuters Elite
Executive Data Systems
Eclipse Legal Systems
Abacus Data Systems
CaseFlow
Matrix Pointe Software
SmartAdvocate
BHL Software
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Legal Practice Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Legal Practice Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Legal Practice Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Legal Practice Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Legal Practice Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Legal Practice Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Legal Practice Management Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Legal Practice Management Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Law Firms & Attorneys
2.4.2 Courts
2.4.3 Other Users
2.5 Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Legal Practice Management Software by Players
3.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Legal Practice Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Legal Practice Management Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Legal Practice Management Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Legal Practice Management Software Forecast by Application
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3318729-2018-2023-global-legal-practice-management-software-market
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com