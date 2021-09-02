Lemongrass Oil Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2016-2026

The Lemongrass oil is obtained by extraction of the stalks of the Lemongrass (Cymbopogon) herb. Lemongrass shrubs/plant mainly grows in Asia and cannot be available as fresh throughout the year, but now a days lemongrass oil and lemongrass extract or dehydrated forms are commonly used.

According to the discovery health, lemongrass oil is one of the bestselling oil in the world which is used by the culinary artist because of its fresh and enjoyable scent. Traditionally, lemongrass parts as well as its oil have been used as a remedy for various health issues such as, digestive disturbances, behavioral problems, circulatory issues, etc. It is also known as fever grass due to its ability to bring down a fever. Lemongrass oil is useful in prevention of growth of some yeast and bacteria, and has antioxidant/ antibacterial properties and an important vitamins such as vitamin A, B2, B3, B6, B5, B1, folate and vitamin C and also provides essential minerals such as copper, calcium, phosphorous, zinc, manganese, iron and magnesium. Due to all these numerous benefits of lemongrass oil market is in high demand. Lemongrass thrives in tropical and subtropical regions, such as India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, China, Cambodia, and Guatemala.

Lemongrass Oil: Segmentation

Lemongrass oil market is segmented on the basis of the application, grade and regions. On the basis of lemongrass oil application market is segmented as pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and food and beverages. As Lemongrass oil possess high medicinal value and used in various treatments since history market demand in pharmaceutical segment is significantly high. On the basis of lemongrass oil application in cosmetic & personal care products, the product is used in soaps, deodorants, shampoos, conditioner, body lotion, air freshener and tonics. Its essential vitamin contents as well as skin healing properties are driving lemongrass oil market demand in personal care market segment. Lemongrass oil popularity as fragrance and taste, its demand in food and beverage market segment has grown over the time. It is used in various culinary delights, added to ready-made curries, paired with beef, fish, poultry and seafood’s, it is also used for flavoring tea and soups.

Lemongrass oil market is further segmented on the basis of grades as food grade and therapeutic grade. Food grade is basically for food and beverage purpose and therapeutic grade is for pharmaceutical as well as personal care uses. Lemongrass oil market is later segmented on the basis of regions, as North America North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Lemongrass Oil: Region wise outlook

Latin America and Europe are leading regional markets importing lemongrass oil. However, being origin region of lemongrass oil, Asia Pacific market leading exporter market for lemongrass oil, India and China are major producer markets. Asia pacific and Europe markets are expected to witness higher growth in forecast period. In Asian countries such as, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Indonesia, lemongrass oil is a popular ingredient in many culinary delights. The market demand of lemongrass oil is increasing its popularity in flavoring Asian cooking too. Lemongrass oil is gaining popularity from health conscious consumers from Latin America, which is driving market growth in the region.

Lemongrass Oil: Trends and Drivers

Lemongrass oil has various medicinal, skin care properties as well as health benefits, due to this lemongrass oil is gaining popularity in the worldwide markets. Increasing popularity of lemongrass oil in aromatherapy is driving global market demand. The trending natural oil based personal care product demand by consumers, is another market driver for lemongrass oil.

In addition, lemongrass oil has various health benefits which are related to with essential oil are anticipated to drive the lemongrass oil demand in pharmaceutical and applications medical and the product has no harmful side effects which will help in penetrating the market in future. Also, increasing uses in food and beverage industry for culinary dishes is another major market driver.

Lemongrass Oil: Key players

Some of the key participating players in Lemongrass oil market globally are, The Leburmuth Company, Essential Oils of New Zealand, Young Living Essential Oils, doTerra, Sydella Laboratoire, West India Spices Inc, Falcon ,Rajkeerth Aromatics, Reho natural ingredients etc. among the others.