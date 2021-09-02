LOAN ORIGINATION SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the Loan Origination Software market. Loan Origination Software manages lending tasks including origination, underwriting, closing and documentation for contract servicers, title companies, credit unions, government agencies and private lenders.

Loan Origination Software is mainly used for the following applications: banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, mortgage brokers and others. And Loan Origination Software can be segmented into two main types, such as On-demand (Cloud) and On-premise. On-demand (Cloud) type is the most-fast-growing market.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Loan Origination Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 44.06% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 24.22%.

USA, Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, France and Norway are now the key developers of Loan Origination Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still very small. And we estimate that China will keep a high growth rate in the next years.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Loan Origination Software will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3540 million by 2023, from US$ 1980 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Loan Origination Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-demand (Cloud)

On-premise

Segmentation by application:

Banks

Credit Unions

Mortgage Lenders & Brokers

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Ellie Mae

Calyx Software

FICS

Fiserv

Byte Software

PCLender, LLC

Mortgage Builder Software

Mortgage Cadence (Accenture)

Wipro

Tavant Tech

DH Corp

Lending QB

Black Knight

ISGN Corp

Pegasystems

Juris Technologies

SPARK

Axcess Consulting Group

Turnkey Lender

VSC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Loan Origination Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Loan Origination Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Loan Origination Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Loan Origination Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Loan Origination Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Loan Origination Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Loan Origination Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Loan Origination Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-demand (Cloud)

2.2.2 On-premise

2.3 Loan Origination Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Loan Origination Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banks

2.4.2 Credit Unions

2.4.3 Mortgage Lenders & Brokers

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Loan Origination Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Loan Origination Software by Players

3.1 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Loan Origination Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Loan Origination Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Loan Origination Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Loan Origination Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Loan Origination Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Loan Origination Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Loan Origination Software Forecast by Application

……Continued

