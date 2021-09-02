Market Analysis, Competitive landscape And Depth Report of Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2018 Research Report

Global Kaposi Sarcoma Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 135.6 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Kaposi Sarcoma Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global kaposi sarcoma market was valued at US$ 108.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 135.6 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 2.44% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Kaposi sarcoma has an incidence rate of 0.02-0.06 %, it is widely prevalent in middle aged Afro-American men, East-European and Mediterranean region men of Jewish origin (Ashkenazi). Kaposi sarcoma has overwhelming male predominance. Serological assays for the detection of Kaposi sarcoma are limited and has often resulted in the production of conflicted data with different methodologies. Polymerase chain reaction, insitu hybridization, and immunohistochemistry reveal the KSHV proteins expressed in the human tissue.

In 2016, HAART (highly active antiretroviral therapy) segment dominated the market due to rising prevalence of AIDS, as patients suffering with HIV infection are 20,000 times prone to develop Kaposi sarcoma and the proactive government initiative such as United States Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to fight AIDS-KS. Chemotherapy will be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025 majorly due to factors such as technological advancement in the drug formulation for e.g. paclitaxel nanosomal formulation utilized as a topical treatment for AIDS-KS surpassing the drug biotransformation which is toxic to liver cells. Promising pipeline with excellent bioequivalence studies such as AT-0918 (Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.). Aldoxorubicin (CytRx Corporation) utilizes acid sensitive linker that selectively binds to albumin to allow the cytotoxic payload to accumulate near the tumor and spare the surrounding healthy tissues.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as rising prevalence of Kaposi sarcoma, presence of pharmaceutical giants primarily focusing on Kaposi sarcoma treatment and presence of developed research and healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to increasing disposable incomes in these regions and supportive regulatory environment for Kaposi sarcoma drugs.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of AIDS-KS

Technological advancement has led to improvement in the drug formulation such as targeted immunotherapy and nanosomes to avoid cytotoxicity to healthy cells

Supportive regulatory environment for Kaposi sarcoma drugs

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the treatment of Kaposi sarcoma in developed countries

