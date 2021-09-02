Patient Engagement Solutions Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Cerner CorporationIBMEpic SystemsMcKesson CorporationMedecisionAthenahealthHealthagenAllscriptsGetWell NetworkLincor SolutionsOrion Health)

The term “patient engagement” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim:

Scope of the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report

This report focuses on the Patient Engagement Solutions in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3034385

In the last several years, global market of Patient Engagement Solutions developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 18.1 %. In 2016, global revenue of Patient Engagement Solutions is nearly 6.1 billion USD. Major factors driving the patient engagement solutions market are legislative reforms of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the US, demand for improved quality of care, rise in aging population, and incentives by various governments for adoption of HCIT and patient engagement solutions.

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the revenue market share in about 75%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into health management, social and behavioral management, home health management, and financial management. The health management segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the market share is about 47.5%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, with a revenue market share nearly 48.4% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30.1% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 42.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.5%.

Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Patient Engagement Solutions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.0% over the next five years, will reach 19400 million US$ in 2024, from 7200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-patient-engagement-solutions-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segment by Manufacturers

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Epic Systems

McKesson Corporation

Medecision

Athenahealth

Healthagen

Allscripts

GetWell Network

Lincor Solutions

Orion Health

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segment by Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3034385

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

Some of the Points cover in Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Patient Engagement Solutions Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Patient Engagement Solutions Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Patient Engagement Solutions Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Patient Engagement Solutions Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019