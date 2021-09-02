Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Share, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast And Top Key Players Are British Petroleum,Reliance Industries,Cnpc ,Shell

Feedstock is a raw material which is used in the industrial process in order to generate energy .It is used to generate petroleum products. Crude oil is used in a refining process in order to get gasoline. Petroleum liquid feedstock is combination of various types of hydrocarbons that are highly flammable and volatile and are obtained by the distillation of petroleum, coal and wood. It is also known as petroleum naphtha, coal naphtha and wood naphtha. The distillation of petroleum products and crude oil separates the crude oil from the hydrocarbon group. The petroleum liquid feedstock enables easy storage of various types of chemical that are not easy to handle. The petroleum products are transformed into operational products by altering their physical and chemical structure by cracking process. The various applications of petroleum liquid feedstock include fuels and gasoline. The other application includes production of petrochemical products such as propylene and ethylene.

Market Size and Forecast

The global petroleum liquid feedstock market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. It is projected to reach significant market size by 2027. The increasing consumption of various petroleum products is anticipated to increase the market growth of the global petroleum liquid feedstock market during the forecast period. The global petroleum liquid feedstock market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and product type. On the basis of type, it sub-segmented into heavy naphtha and light naphtha. Heavy naphtha is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate on the account of its application in the heavy refineries for the production of petroleum products. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into industrial solvents, gasoline, cleaning fluids, adulterant to petrol and others. Gasoline sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest developing sub-segment on the account of increasing usage for household and commercial purpose. On the basis of application type, it is sub-segmented into ethylene, benzene, propylene, hexane, naphthalene and others.

By region, global petroleum liquid feedstock market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading segment of the global petroleum liquid feedstock market on the account of expansion of petroleum driven industries in the region. The expansion leads to high demand for the petroleum liquid feedstock in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global petroleum liquid feedstock market on the account of growing demand from various heavy industries such as automobile and shipping.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global petroleum liquid feedstock market in the following segments:

By Type:

Heavy Naphtha

Light Naphtha

By Application:

Industrial Solvents

Gasoline

Cleaning Fluids

Adulterant to petrol

Others

By Product Type:

Ethylene

Benzene

Propylene

Hexane

Naphthalene

Others

By Region

Global petroleum liquid feedstock market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The expanding automobile industry leads to high usage of the petroleum liquid feedstock. The increasing domestic transportation such as motor vehicles and increasing marine activities is also a major growth driver for the petroleum liquid feedstock market. The increasing industrial and commercial activities across the globe are anticipated to increase the demand for the petroleum product. This in turn is anticipated to drive the global petroleum liquid feedstock market. Additionally, increasing application of heavy naphtha in the aromatics and gasoline is also expected to fuel the market growth throughout the forecast period.However, decrease in oil prices across the globe is a major restraint for the global petroleum liquid feedstock market during the forecast period. The rising environmental concern regarding the use of petroleum products is also expected to hinder the global petroleum liquid feedstock market.

Key Players

Exxon Mobil

British Petroleum

Reliance Industries

CNPC

Shell

