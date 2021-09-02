Plant Hormones Market Demand, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trend and Forecasts to 2023

Market Research Future published a half-cooked research report on the Plant Hormones Market Research Report- Forecast Till 2023. The global liquid fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2017 to 2023. Health awareness and rising population of vegan consumers have a positive impact on farming practices which included the application of plant hormones. Increasing application of cytokines and other hormones to promote fast growth of the plant based on their effectiveness is also attracting consumer’s attention towards this market. However, high use of fertilizers for large-scale farming practices might confine the growth of this market to a large extent.

Top Key Players:

The Key Players Profiled in Plant Hormones Market report are BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Nufarm Australia Ltd. (Australia), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Shanghai Xinyi Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Valent BioSciences Corporation (U.S.) among many others.

Market Segments:

The global plant hormones market has been divided into function, application, type, formulation, and region.

On The Basis Of Function: Growth Inhibitors, and Growth Promoters

On The Basis Of Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses, Oilseeds and Grains, and Others

On The Basis Of Type: Auxins, Cytokinins, Ethylene, Gibberellins, and Others

On The Basis Of Formulation: Powders, Granules, Solutions, and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Plant Hormones Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). This market is highly dominated by Europe and Asia Pacific region due to rapid adoption of new and organic farming practices by the farmers of these regions. North America is the fastest growing region owning to major shift in food consumption pattern in the countries of this region. The consumption of plant hormones in developing counties like India is expected to grow at a higher rate in the upcoming years.

Industry Updates

Mar 2017 Big Tree Farms announced their launch of ‘golden’ organic Fair-trade coconut sugar which can replace refined white sugar. The strategy will help the company to strengthen their business portfolio in the organic segment.

Aug 2016 To suffice the growing need for organic vegetables from the consumers’ end, Bonduelle announced their expansion of their organic canned vegetable portfolio. The company engages in the manufacturing of organic canned vegetables including peas, beans, sweetcorn, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and other. Further, to generate high revenues through this segment, the company introduced seven new products in Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

