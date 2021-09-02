Polyethersulfone (PES) Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2027

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market: Introduction

Polyethersulfone (PES) belongs to the family of thermoplastics polymers which is further classified as sulfone plastic. Polyethersulfone polymers are stable at high temperature and exhibit high toughness. Ability to be high hydrolyzed makes polyethersulfone to finds its applications in medical industry and ability to resist heat makes PES to find its application in Military uses. Polyethersulfone when reinforced with the glass fibers makes the composite to have high strength and Young’s Modulus in comparison to the composite without polyethersulfone reinforcement. In electronics industry Polyethersulfone is used as a dielectric capacitor.

PESU Polyethersulfone membranes are membrane polymers which are used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Polyethersulfone are stable polymers having broad temperature and pH range. Polyethersulfone membrane scan also be used to remove Clostridia, Salmonella, Mycoplasma reduction, Yeasts and Mammalian cells from liquids. Advantages of using Polyethersulfone are they generate low smoke, exhibit excellent electrical properties at elevated temperatures, transparent, have excellent chemical resistance and are easily machined.

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for high performance engineering plastics across various industries such as Construction industries, aviation industries and automotive industries is expected to drive the Global demand of Polyethersulfone during the forecast period.

Increasing applications of polyethersulfone in dental and medical sector is expected to further drive the consumption. Superior properties such as high thermal resistance and chemical resistance over polyamides and polycarbonates i.e. (thermoplastics) is expected to cause the growth in consumption of Polyethersulfone.

Growing filtration needs in sanitary and food & beverages industry is expected to raise the demand for membranes which in turn is expected to gear up the consumption of Polyethersulfone during the forecast period

High cost of Polyethersulfone compared to other plastics available in market and high cost involved in processing is expected to pose the restraint in the growth of Polyethersulfone market.

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market: Segmentation

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market can be segmented on the basis of Type:

Polysulfone (PSU)

Polyethersulfone (PESU)

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market can be segmented on the basis of End Use Industry:

Medical

Automotive

Household

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Military

Others

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Paints Coatings

Composites

Others

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to witness the significant growth in Polyethersulfone market. Due to high growth in automotive industries and medical industries coupled with High per capita consumption is expected to boost the demand of Polyethersulfone during the forecast period

Emerging economies such as China and India and Indonesia in Asia Pacific are expected to witness the substantial growth in Polyethersulfone market. This can be attributed to the increasing expenditure of individuals in Healthcare coupled with growing industries such as automotive, food & beverages and Aerospace etc are expected to accelerate the demand of Polyethersulfone (PES) during the forecast period of time.

Europe and Middle east & Africa (EMEA) region is expected to witness the growth in Polyethersulfone market due to the presence of growing automotive manufactures in region and increasing expenditure in military sector is expected to spur the Europe Polyethersulfone (PES) market

Latin America is expected to witness the stable growth in Polyethersulfone market which can be attributed to the stable growth in end use industries where Polyethersulfone is used such as Automotive, Medical, Military and Aerospace etc.

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market: Market Participants

Polyethersulfone (PES) Market: Market Participants