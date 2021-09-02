Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Strategies, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Global Portable Gas Detection Equipment Market (by Characteristic (Multi-gas Detectors and Single-gas Detectors), by End-use Vertical (Industrial (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Energy & Mining, Utilities, and Others (Automotive, Marine, etc.)), Residential, Government & Public Safety, and Commercial), by Product Type (Wearable Gas Detectors and Non-wearable Gas Detectors), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global portable gas detection equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59405

Market Insights

Portable gas detectors are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) designed to ensure personnel safety from gas hazards and allow mobile testing of locations, thereby permitting operator/personnel to enter an area beyond the detection perimeter of fixed gas detectors. Majority of sites worldwide generally employ a mix of both portable and fix gas detection equipment. However, portable gas detectors remain the preferred variants, especially at sites where deployment of fixed gas detection equipment is impractical and cost-prohibitive considering the requirement of detecting leakage or presence of gases in a confined spaces. Regulatory compliance and changing legislations coupled with evolving insurance pre-requisites are driving the uptake of portable gas detection equipment across different industry verticals including oil & gas, energy & mining, power generation, automotive, and marine among others. While the deployment of portable gas detectors was primarily confined to the aforementioned industry verticals, with advancements in technology, the demand for portable gas detectors is expected to upsurge in residential and commercial spaces during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Need for safety from gas hazards at workplace remains the primary factor driving market growth across different end-use segments.

In addition, continual advancements in low-power LED photometric infrared technology for detecting hydrocarbon gases has made gas detection safer and more reliable over the last few years. Progressions in infrared Lower Explosive Limit sensor technology have triggered the introduction of multi-gas detectors that can operate for around 2 years without any need for charging. Over the last few years, the demand for portable gas detectors, especially those integrated with infrared technology has witnessed an upsurge owing to their superior capability to detect combustible gases, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, and other toxic gases.

Do Inquiry before buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/59405

Competitive Insights:

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include Honeywell Analytics, RAE Systems Inc, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Industrial Scientific Corporation, Sensidyne LP, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Siemens AG, Detcon Inc., Crowcon Detection Instruments, Ltd., Airtest Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others. Focus on developing compact, lightweight, low maintenance, fully configurable and serviceable single and multi-gas detectors is one of the prevalent strategies adopted by manufacturers worldwide.

Key Trends:

Stringent government mandates and legislations to govern market demand

Growing demand for portable natural gas detectors in residential and ultrasonic gas detectors in industrial applications

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/portable-gas-detection-equipment-market

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com