Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Bioactive Ingredients Market 2025

Bioactive Ingredients market 2019-2025

Bioactive ingredients refer to supplementary bio-molecules that are present in foods to adapt one or more metabolic progression for superior health. Bioactive food ingredients are typically found in multiple forms such as glycosylated, esterified, thiolyated, or hydroxylated. Bioactive food ingredients are useful for numerous metabolic activities and for beneficial effects in various diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease, macular degeneration and diabetes. Bioactive ingredients are also helpful in anemia, rickets and malnutrition, which normally occur due to lack of balance diet and insufficient intake of nutritional foods. Bioactive ingredients are bio-molecules added to food products to help in the metabolic process for improved health. They also play a significant role in filling the gap for the lack of balanced diet and insufficient intake of nutritional food. The increased awareness of health concerns among consumers is the primary driver for the growth of this market. The stringent rules and intense regulatory scrutiny for the utilization of food ingredients pose a challenge for the growth of the market. the market in the Asia-Pacific region dominates, with the highest growth rate and share. The market holds power here because of the ever-growing population and urbanization in various developing nations of the region. The market here is expected to experience a growth of 7.4% from 2013 to 2018.The four nations with the most potential in the bioactive industry are India, China, Brazil, and Russia.

Global Market Outline: Bioactive Ingredients Market

The global Bioactive Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bioactive Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bioactive Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Bioactive Ingredients market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioactive Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

ADM

BASF

Cargill

Royal DSM

Market size by Product

Fiber

Vitamins

Omega-3 PUFA

Plant Extracts

Minerals

Carotenoids and Antioxidants

Probiotics

Market size by End User

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bioactive Ingredients market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bioactive Ingredients market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bioactive Ingredients market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bioactive Ingredients companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bioactive Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bioactive Ingredients Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Size

2.2 Bioactive Ingredients Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bioactive Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Bioactive Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Bioactive Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bioactive Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bioactive Ingredients Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bioactive Ingredients Revenue by Product

4.3 Bioactive Ingredients Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bioactive Ingredients Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Bioactive Ingredients by Countries

6.2 North America Bioactive Ingredients by Product

6.3 North America Bioactive Ingredients by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bioactive Ingredients by Countries

7.2 Europe Bioactive Ingredients by Product

7.3 Europe Bioactive Ingredients by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bioactive Ingredients by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Bioactive Ingredients by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Bioactive Ingredients by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Bioactive Ingredients by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Bioactive Ingredients by Product

9.3 Central & South America Bioactive Ingredients by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioactive Ingredients by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioactive Ingredients by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioactive Ingredients by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Bioactive Ingredients Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Bioactive Ingredients Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Bioactive Ingredients Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bioactive Ingredients Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

