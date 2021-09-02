PULMONARY DRUGS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2026

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Overview

The global pulmonary drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2026.

Respiratory disorders affect parts of the respiratory system such as the lungs and airway. They are a broad range of chronic diseases which have several underlying causes, ranging from inherited mutations to pathological inflammation. Pulmonary drugs are used to treat a variety of illnesses from minor ones such as a common cold to long-term disorders such as asthma. These drugs are available in different forms such as oral liquids, oral tablets, injections or inhalations.

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the Pulmonary Drugs Market is primarily driven increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, tobacco smoking, and government and non-government initiatives. According to the World Health Organization, 2016, tobacco smoking is the primary cause of COPD and leads to approximately 90% of COPD cases. Other factors like the increase in disposable income, rise in investments for R&D and increasing healthcare spending are opportunities driving the global pulmonary drugs market. The entrance of innovative and effective drugs in the market and substantial investments in the developing of respiratory drug delivery systems is expected to propel the future of the market.

However, the availability of counterfeit drugs, patent expiry of drugs, and increasing manufactures of generic medicines in the market hinder the market progress.

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market – Segment Analysis

Based on drug classes, the global market for pulmonary drugs is segmented into inhaled corticosteroids, long-acting beta-2 agonists, antihistamines, vasodilators, short-acting beta-2 agonists, combination drugs, and others. Among these, the combination drugs segment holds the lead as it is comparatively safer than the other drugs and key companies face no competition from generic alternatives. Moreover, the emergence of state-of-the-art and inexpensive drug delivery systems and the advent of triple combination drugs are expected to stimulate the market segment during the forecast period.

By application, the global market for pulmonary drugs is segmented into asthma & COPD, allergic rhinitis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, cystic fibrosis, and others Asthma & chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) holds the most significant share in the segment currently owing to their high prevalence and recent drug approvals in COPD. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), 2016, approximately 8.3% of children in the United States had asthma. However, cystic fibrosis is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the market because of increased R&D and drug approval process related to it.

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market– Geographical Analysis

North America is the dominant share in the global pulmonary drugs market and can be attributed to the growing number of respiratory diseases in the region. Moreover, its broad base of the patient population, high awareness regarding the treatment of pulmonary diseases, established healthcare infrastructure and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2018, the number of adults aged 18 and over who currently have asthma in the U.S. are 19.9 million.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the region’s rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a broad base of the target population. The rise of middle-income classes and their growing expenditure on healthcare boost the pulmonary drugs market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market– Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. FDA approval of drugs for pulmonary/respiratory diseases have been a major market driver.

January 2019, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic of Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder) for the twice-daily treatment of asthma in patients aged four years and older in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Mylan obtained approval to market its generic inhaler in three strengths.

FDA Drugs Approved in 2018:

• February -Symdeko (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) from Vertex for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

• October -Dupixent (dupilumab) from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma

• October -Nuzyra (omadacycline) from Paratek Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections

• November -Yupelri (revefenacin) from Theravance Biopharma for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

FDA Drugs Approved in 2016:

• April -Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrrolate and formoterol fumarate) from AstraZeneca for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

• March -Cinqair (reslizumab) from Teva Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of severe asthma

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL PULMONARY DRUGS MARKET -SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

2. GLOBAL PULMONARY DRUGS MARKET -KEY TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

2.1. Key Trends and Developments

3. INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Epidemiology

3.5. Key Developments

4. GLOBAL PULMONARY DRUGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. By Drug Class

4.1.1. Inhaled Corticosteroids

4.1.2. Long Acting Beta-2 Agonists

4.1.3. Antihistamines

4.1.4. Vasodilators

4.1.5. Short Acting Beta-2 Agonists

4.1.6. Combination Drugs

4.1.7. Others

4.2. By Application

4.2.1. Asthma & COPD

4.2.2. Allergic Rhinitis

4.2.3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

4.2.4. Cystic Fibrosis

4.2.5. Others

4.3. By Distribution Channel

4.3.1. Hospitals

4.3.2. Retail Pharmacy

4.3.3. Online Pharmacy

4.3.4. Others

5. GLOBAL PULMONARY DRUGS MARKET -BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. Geographic Overview

5.2. North America

5.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2. Canada

5.2.3. Mexico

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Germany

5.3.2. U.K.

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Rest of Europe

5.4. South America

5.4.1. Brazil

5.4.2. Argentina

5.4.3. Rest of South America

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.5.1. China

5.5.2. India

5.5.3. Japan

5.5.4. Australia

5.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.6. Rest of World

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Competitive Scenario

6.2. Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

6.3. Product Benchmarking

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AstraZeneca plc

7.2. Novartis AG

7.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7.4. Bayer AG

7.5. GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.6. Merck & Co., Inc.

7.7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.8. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

7.9. Atley Pharmaceuticals

7.10. Sanofi SA

8. APPENDIX

8.1. Sources

8.2. List of Tables

8.3. Expert Panel Validation

8.4. Disclaimer

8.5. Contact Us

