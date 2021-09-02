RETAIL CLINICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Retail Clinics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Clinics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kroger
Rite Aid
Doctors Care
Clear Balance
CVS Health’s MinuteClinic
NEXtCARE
RediClinic
Target Brands
The Little Clinic
U.S. HealthWorks
Urgent Care MSO
Walgreen Co.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stores
Malls
Other Retail Locations
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail-Owned
Hospital-Owned
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Retail Clinics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Retail Clinics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Retail Clinics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stores
1.4.3 Malls
1.4.4 Other Retail Locations
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Retail Clinics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail-Owned
1.5.3 Hospital-Owned
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Retail Clinics Market Size
2.2 Retail Clinics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Retail Clinics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Retail Clinics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Retail Clinics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Retail Clinics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Retail Clinics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Retail Clinics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Retail Clinics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Retail Clinics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Retail Clinics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Kroger
12.1.1 Kroger Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.1.4 Kroger Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Kroger Recent Development
12.2 Rite Aid
12.2.1 Rite Aid Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.2.4 Rite Aid Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Rite Aid Recent Development
12.3 Doctors Care
12.3.1 Doctors Care Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.3.4 Doctors Care Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Doctors Care Recent Development
12.4 Clear Balance
12.4.1 Clear Balance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.4.4 Clear Balance Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Clear Balance Recent Development
12.5 CVS Health’s MinuteClinic
12.5.1 CVS Health’s MinuteClinic Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.5.4 CVS Health’s MinuteClinic Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CVS Health’s MinuteClinic Recent Development
12.6 NEXtCARE
12.6.1 NEXtCARE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.6.4 NEXtCARE Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 NEXtCARE Recent Development
12.7 RediClinic
12.7.1 RediClinic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.7.4 RediClinic Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 RediClinic Recent Development
12.8 Target Brands
12.8.1 Target Brands Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.8.4 Target Brands Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Target Brands Recent Development
12.9 The Little Clinic
12.9.1 The Little Clinic Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.9.4 The Little Clinic Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 The Little Clinic Recent Development
12.10 U.S. HealthWorks
12.10.1 U.S. HealthWorks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Retail Clinics Introduction
12.10.4 U.S. HealthWorks Revenue in Retail Clinics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 U.S. HealthWorks Recent Development
Continued….
