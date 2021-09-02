Retailing in Argentina, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022
“Retailing in Argentina, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Argentina retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Argentina retail industry.
Growth of the retail sector in Argentina is forecast to slow down due to high operating costs, slowing inflation uncertain economic conditions and a series of taxes. In addition to this, currency devaluation further hampered the growth of the industry. However, the government’s tax reforms and other initiatives will drive domestic consumption thereby aiding the growth of the retail industry. Retail sales are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% over the next five years to reach ARS3,684.5 billion by the end of 2022.
What else does this report offer?
— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),
— The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments
— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors
— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods
— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.
Key Players:
Falabella
Grimoldi
Rapsodia
Dexter Shops
Legacy
Mimo & Co
Zara
Cheeky
Cardon
Netshoes
Carrefour
DIA
La Anónima
Coto
Vea
Walmart
Changomas
Cooperative Obrera
YPF
Disco
Musimundo
Garbarino
Ribeiro
Walmart
Frávega
Carrefour
Cetrogar
Lucaioli
Megatone
Dell
Farmacity
Carrefour
Natura
Avon
Herbalife
La Anónima
Farmacias Vantage
DIA
Reino
Juleriaque
Cencosud SA
Sodimac
Carrefour
DIA
Colorshop
Pinturerías del Centro
Coto
Walmart Supercenter
Falabella
Pinturerías Rex
Scope:
– Improving domestic consumption to boost retail spending
— Retail sales to register slower growth in 2017–2022 compared to 2012–2017
— Food & grocery is the largest category but clothing & footwear the fastest growing
— Clothing & footwear to register the fastest growth between 2017–2022
— Food and grocery is the largest while clothing & footwear is the fastest growing sector
— Specialist retailers remain as preferred channel for purchases
— Food and drinks specialists hold more than a quarter of total retail sales
— Online channel is forecast to register the fastest growth between 2017 and 2022
— Price conscious consumers rely on the online channel for purchases, driving growth.
Reasons to buy:
– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Argentina retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain
— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market
— Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit
— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour
— Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022
— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Argentina retail market — including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.
Key Points from TOC:
Key Findings
The State of the Nation
The State of Retail
Clothing & footwear
Food & grocery
Electricals
Health & beauty
Home
Others
Definitions
Methodology
